Nigeria: 1 in 10 Adult Nigerians Affected By Chronic Kidney Disease - Expert

President of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology, Prof Jacob Awobusuyi, has revealed that one in 10 adult Nigerian is inflicted with chronic kidney disease (CKD) .

Awobusuyi made the revelation yesterday in a chat with journalists at the closing ceremony of the annual meeting and scientific conference of the association held at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital ( UMTH ) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The medical expert therefore called on Nigerians to ensure frequent check-ups of their health status for early detection of the chronic disease which he added is a common disease affecting 10 percent of adult population.

He said early detection of the disease is what the association would continue to project ,noting that when the disease is detected early, it can be treated to minimise the huge cost involved when it is not detected early and the situation deteriorated.

He said some common risk factors contributing to chronic kidney disease in Nigeria include: Hypertension: a major cause and complication of CKD - diabetes mellitus: increasingly significant as an etiology of CKD - chronic glomerulonephritis: a leading cause of CKD - obesity: linked to increased risk of CKD - old age: prevalence increases with age, family history, and of kidney disease or hypertension.

The president said, this year's theme, "Kidney Health in a Resource-Limited Environment", speaks directly to "our collective experience as healthcare professionals. Across Nigeria and much of Africa, we continue to work in settings characterised by limited infrastructure, inadequate funding, workforce shortages, and unequal access to care. "

" Yet, despite these challenges, we have remained innovative, resilient, and committed to excellence. Our sub-theme, "Chronic Kidney Disease in Women," highlights a critical and often under-recognized public health concern. Women face unique biological, social, and economic challenges that affect their access to kidney care. Pregnancy-related kidney disorders, autoimmune diseases, delayed presentation, and financial dependency contribute to poorer outcomes.

" By focusing on this issue, we reaffirm our commitment to gender-sensitive, equitable, and inclusive renal healthcare. Over the past three days, the conference provided a platform for rich scientific exchange practical training, and policy dialogue.We will examine innovative approaches to dialysis and transplantation, preventive nephrology community-based screening, task-shifting, and sustainable financing models. We will also explore how digital health solutions, partnerships, and focal innovations can expand access to renal services."

He decried the inadequacy of dialysis centres across the country, adding that only 890 dialysis machines are in the few centres which cannot cater for the health needs of the kidney patients .

The chairman, local organising committee at the annual meeting and scientific conference, Prof Ibrahim Ummate , said the hosting of the prestigious conference in Maiduguri speaks of resilience, recovery, and progress, and highlights the determination of the Nigerian medical and academic community to advance science and healthcare despite challenges.

He lauded the president and leadership of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology for the confidence reposed in the local organising committee.

He also commended Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum for providing free hemodialysis services in the State Specialist Hospital and funding of renal research to find out causes of chronic kidney disease which is in a state of conclusion.