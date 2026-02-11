Nigeria: No Lassa Fever Outbreak in NYSC Camp - Kwara Govt

Kwara State Rapid Response Team (RRT) has debunked rumours circulating on social media alleging deaths from Lassa fever at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in the state.

The clarification followed an investigation led by the state epidemiologist, Dr Khadeejah Kamaldeen, after a social media post on Sunday, claiming that a corps member had died from suspected Lassa fever at the camp.

Kamaldeen said that findings from the field investigation and the retrospective active case search revealed that no cases of Lassa fever were identified among corps members and camp officials.

He added that the state has intensified surveillance at the NYSC camp to ensure early detection and prompt response to any suspected illness.

As part of precautionary measures, Kamaldeen explained that the RRT conducted supportive supervision at the camp clinic, reinforced infection prevention and control (IPC) practices and sensitised health workers and corps members on Lassa fever symptoms, early reporting and prevention strategies

She urged members of the public to disregard unverified social media reports, remain calm and rely on information from the government.

The NYSC state coordinator, Mr Olaoluwa Onifade, confirmed that the corps member referenced in the social media post was ill and diagnosed with a pre-existing chronic illness, while the camp management invited her parent, who took her out to an external health facility on February 1, 2026, where the individual reportedly died on February 7, 2026.

According to him, "No laboratory confirmation of Lassa fever has been reported to the RRT as of the time of the investigation.

"And the investigation found no evidence of Lassa fever transmission within the NYSC camp. There are no clusters of febrile illness or symptoms suggestive of Lassa fever among corps members," Onifade stated.