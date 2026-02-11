Nigeria: Stigma, Economic Pressure Fuel Silent Mental Health Struggles Among Young Africans - Expert

Drawing from his engagement with young people through the SereniMind initiative, Mr Oyenuga said stigma and fear of judgement continue to discourage many from seeking mental health support.

A mental health expert has warned that stigma, economic uncertainty and social pressure are forcing many young Africans to manage emotional distress in silence, with limited access to safe spaces for support.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Ridwan Oyenuga, founder of SereniMind, said young people across the continent are contending with unemployment, academic pressure, family expectations and constant comparison driven by social media.

Drawing from his engagement with young people through the SereniMind initiative, Mr Oyenuga said stigma and fear of judgement continue to discourage many from seeking mental health support.

He noted that young Africans are often expected to appear emotionally strong, even while dealing with stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

"That silent pressure builds up over time," he said, adding that many young people do not feel safe enough to talk openly about their mental wellbeing.

Mr Oyenuga noted that mental health remains widely misunderstood in many communities, where emotional struggles are frequently linked to weakness, spiritual failure or a lack of prayer.

According to him, young people are often taught to suppress emotions rather than express them, making it difficult to recognise mental health challenges as legitimate health concerns.

He said changing such beliefs requires sustained awareness and conversations that young people can relate to, rather than relying solely on medical language.

Scale of adolescent mental health challenges

In October last year, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that between 10 and 20 per cent of adolescents globally experience mental health disorders, including depression and psychosis, with many conditions beginning between the ages of 11 and 18.

Speaking at the 2025 International Adolescent Health Week in Abuja, the WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Pavel Ursu, said mental health challenges among young people remain largely underdiagnosed and untreated, leading to long-term health and social consequences.

The WHO also warned that delayed intervention during adolescence increases the risk of long-term mental health outcomes.

Digital spaces offer relief and pressure

Mr Oyenuga said digital platforms have created spaces where young people feel freer to share their struggles and connect with others who understand them.

He, however, noted that social media also fuels comparison and pressure to appear emotionally stable, which can worsen anxiety.

He said digital spaces can be effective for mental health education and peer support when used intentionally and responsibly.

Mr Oyenuga also said a common misconception is that mental health problems only exist when someone is in a visible crisis.

"Stress, burnout, anxiety and emotional exhaustion are also mental health issues," he said.

He added that the belief that strong people do not struggle has caused many young Africans to delay seeking help, often until challenges become overwhelming.

Balancing survival and wellbeing

Mr Oyenuga acknowledged that prioritising mental wellbeing can be difficult in households where economic survival takes precedence.

However, he said more young people are beginning to recognise that caring for their mental health enables them to function better in school, at work and within their families.

"Rest, boundaries and asking for help are slowly being seen as strength, not selfishness," he said.