Nigeria: JOHESU Threatens Fresh Strike If Implementation Fails By April

10 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aaron Cole

The warning follows the suspension of the Union's strike, which began on 15 November, 2025 and was halted on 6 February by its national leadership.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has warned of a renewed nationwide strike if the federal government fails to implement agreed salary adjustments by April.

Bassey Icha, Chairman of JOHESU, Cross River Chapter made the disclosure on Tuesday in Calabar during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Icha said work resumed after members held congresses in their respective units and branches adding that the strike was driven mainly by the non-review of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), introduced in 2009 without adjustment.

According to him, doctors under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) have enjoyed multiple reviews, widening the pay gap in the health sector.

"JOHESU was not demanding parity with doctors' salaries but was seeking a fair review based on government salary templates," he said.

He asserted that several Memoranda of Understanding signed with the government since 2014 had not been implemented and a 2021 memo forwarded to the Budget Office is yet to pass through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

He said JOHESU agreed to suspend the strike after the government appealed for time, pending committee approval expected by April.

"Failure to achieve positive outcomes by the end of April would force JOHESU back to industrial action," he said.

Speaking further, Mr Icha said research showed that Nigeria paid health workers less than most West African countries, including Ghana.

He urged the government to prioritise training, modern equipment, and improved working conditions to strengthen healthcare delivery nationwide.

(NAN)

