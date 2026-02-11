Nigeria: Our Policies Must Improve 'Daily Lives of All Nigerians', Tinubu Tells Governors

press release

The president urges all tiers of government to strengthen cooperative federalism.

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his administration's resolve to ensure the dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda reforms are felt across every state and community in Nigeria.

He charged members of the National Economic Council (NEC), comprising state governors, key government officials, and other relevant stakeholders, to recommit themselves to the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Tinubu stated this on Tuesday in Abuja in his closing remarks during the second edition of the National Economic Council Conference, held at the State House Conference Hall.

The theme of the two-day conference was "Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan."

The president expressed the honour of declaring the conference open with a clear call for unity of purpose, fiscal discipline, and coordinated action under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu noted that reform is not an event but a process that requires courage, patience, and consistency from all stakeholders.

"The decisions we make here must translate into visible improvements in the daily lives of all Nigerians -- in jobs created, businesses supported, roads constructed, schools strengthened, healthcare improved, and opportunities expanded," he said.

The president emphasised that while the Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan but a national commitment, such commitment demands that "we move beyond dialogue to delivery.

"Our administration remains resolute. We will continue to support sub-national governments, deepen institutional reforms, and ensure that the dividends of our policies are felt across every state and every community in this country," he noted.

President Tinubu reassured Nigerians that his administration is aligned in purpose and united in responsibility, adding that "together, we will build a more resilient economy, a more inclusive society, and a stronger federation."

He commended the Chairman of NEC, Vice President Kashim Shettima, for his steady leadership of the National Economic Council and for guiding deliberations with clarity and focus.

"Today, as we draw this second edition of the National Economic Council Conference to a close, I am deeply encouraged by the seriousness of engagement and the strength of the consensus we have built.

"I also want to thank our governors, ministers, development partners, and private sector stakeholders for their frank contributions and unwavering commitment to Nigeria's national progress," he said.

According to the president, the NEC Conference demonstrated that the path to sustainable prosperity lies in collaboration -- between the federal and state governments, between the public and private sectors, and between policy formulation and disciplined execution.

He noted that NEC members and stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to fiscal responsibility, economic diversification, infrastructure expansion, food security, social protection, and human capital development.

The president also stressed that the government has strengthened mechanisms for coordination and accountability, which are now translating into improved socio-economic benefits for Nigerians.

Earlier, the conference provided a platform for a holistic examination of key economic issues and a shared understanding of policy options for addressing the nation's economic challenges, with a view to advancing inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The conference also discussed effective collaboration and synergy with the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, providing a platform for stakeholders to align with the administration's strategic vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

It equally produced far-reaching policy recommendations for states and local governments to align with the federal government's long-term economic agenda.

A total of seven panel sessions were conducted, with nine lead papers presented by resource persons and experts on various sub-themes, including the economy, interstate collaboration, fiscal governance, human capital development, security, domestic production, and partnership frameworks for economic growth.

Earlier, NEC made some key policy recommendations in a communique read after the conference, including that states should align with the national security framework under the Renewed Hope Agenda and adopt non-kinetic approaches to address unemployment and poverty as part of efforts to curb insecurity.

It asked all tiers of government to move from haphazard growth financing to catalysing growth by strengthening cooperative federalism, translating macroeconomic reforms into real impact for citizens, and driving Nigeria towards a one-trillion-dollar economy.

It also urged governments at all levels to identify and prioritise bankable, growth-generating projects across strategic sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, energy, transport and logistics, and digital infrastructure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Council also asked the federal government to ensure optimal investment in the oil and gas sector while diversifying into domestic refining and non-oil sectors to enhance energy security, reduce import dependence, strengthen value chains, and create employment.

NEC implored governments at all levels to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda by developing technology and artificial intelligence skills to remain competitive in the global economy and support the goal of a one-trillion-dollar economy.

It urged states to enact the harmonised tax law to address multiple taxation and complement ongoing tax reforms.

Council further commended the 12 states that have passed the harmonised tax law and encouraged the 13 states with pending legislation, as well as the remaining 11 states yet to conclude the process, to accelerate passage.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

10th February, 2026