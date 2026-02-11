Nigerian Soldiers Kill 16 ISWAP Terrorists, Rescue 11 Victims

Mr Uba said the operation followed a failed midnight attack by ISWAP fighters on the Forward Operating Base, Auno, on 5 February.

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have killed 16 ISWAP terrorists and rescued 11 kidnapped victims in a series of coordinated counter-offensives across Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Media Information Officer of OPHK, Sani Uba, on Wednesday.

Mr Uba said the operation followed a failed midnight attack by ISWAP fighters on the Forward Operating Base, Auno, on 5 February, which was decisively repelled by troops of Sector 1 with superior firepower.

He said the troops, in synergy with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), launched a follow-up offensive on 9 February along the Komala axis in Konduga Local Government Area.

According to him, troops pursued the fleeing terrorists up to the Gidan Kaji axis, neutralising 16 of them, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"Items recovered during the operation include over 20 bicycles, weapons and a large cache of logistics supplies believed to be critical to the terrorists' operations.

"In a related development, troops arrested suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers conveying large quantities of drugs intended for the terrorists around the Bukarti axis.

"Meanwhile, troops foiled a kidnap attempt along the Buratai-Kamuya road after swiftly responding to suspicious movements in the area.

"Two victims, identified as Mallam Idris Adamu and Mallam Muhammadu Safiyanu, were rescued and reunited with their families in Buratai," he said.

Mr Uba further revealed that troops, responding to a distress call along the Chibok-Damboa axis, rescued nine kidnapped victims on the same day.

He said the operations underscore OPHK's sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt logistics corridors and ensure the protection of civilians across the North East.

