Nigeria: Uncertainty Over Hajj Operations After NAHCON Chair's Resignation

The resignation of the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, barely two months before the commencement of the airlift for the 2026 Hajj, has thrown preparations for the pilgrimage into uncertainty.

Prof. Abdullahi, who resigned on Monday, said his decision was taken on personal grounds after prayers and consultations with members of his family.

However, his tenure at the commission had been dogged by allegations of corruption and abuse of office, which reportedly strained relations between him and other members of the NAHCON board and shifted attention away from preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

The allegations triggered a series of petitions by board members to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, calling for his removal, with the most recent petition dated January 19, 2026.

Although Daily Trust gathered that the commission has concluded major agreements relating to airlift, accommodation and logistics, the timing of the chairman's resignation has raised concerns, as the current phase of the operation requires close coordination to ensure smooth travel arrangements for Nigerian pilgrims.

Sources said the federal government is expected to appoint a replacement, but experts have advised that an acting chairman be appointed from within the existing board to ensure continuity, given how advanced preparations for the pilgrimage have become.

They warned that delays or a leadership vacuum at this stage could disrupt coordination and undermine confidence in the 2026 Hajj operation.

'Why I resigned'

Prof. Abdullahi said his resignation was based purely on personal reasons and not on the petitions written against him.

In a statement yesterday, he said his resignation letter had been submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons. After prayerful contemplation and consultation with my family, I have made this choice in good conscience and with profound respect for the sacred responsibilities of public service," he said.

He announced that his resignation from the office of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON took effect on Monday, February 9, 2026.

He expressed appreciation to the president for the trust and honour of appointing him to serve Nigeria and the Muslim ummah, describing the confidence reposed in him as a privilege he would always cherish.

He emphasised that his resignation reflected no dissatisfaction with the commission or the federal government, praying for divine guidance for the incoming NAHCON leadership and a successful Hajj for future pilgrims.

Tour operators express worry

The resignation of Professor Abdullahi as NAHCON chairman has raised serious concerns among private tour operators, who said the move could disrupt ongoing Hajj preparations.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the National President of the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON), Alhaji Abdullateef Ekundayo Yusuf, said the tenure of the outgoing chairman had posed significant challenges, particularly regarding the allocation of additional slots for operators.

"Many of our members have paid millions for hotel bookings and airline tickets in Saudi Arabia, amounting to billions of naira. Slots promised to them were later withdrawn, and up to now, there is no information regarding those allocations. Our operators are in serious limbo," he said.

He urged the federal government to appoint a calm, experienced, and reputable individual, rather than someone motivated by politics or personal gain.

"We need someone who understands administration, has integrity, and fears Allah--not someone seeking to make money," he said.

Industry expert and coordinator of Independent Hajj Reporters, Muhammed Ibrahim, described the chairman's exit at this critical stage as unfortunate but expected, given the tensions with board members.

He noted that most pre-Hajj activities--including registration, airline contracts, and service provider agreements--have already been completed.

"Given the discord, it may be best to allow the chairman to step down to avoid conflicts that could affect pilgrims," Ibrahim said. He advised that an experienced member within the system handle the ongoing operations to ensure continuity.

"After the current Hajj operation, the government can appoint a new chairman with proven integrity, expertise, and experience to align Nigeria's Hajj operations with the vision of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah," he added.

S/Arabia extends pilgrims' data capturing

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has granted a one-week extension for the capturing and grouping of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj, following intervention by the Nigerian government.

NAHCON's Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement, said the extension provides additional time for completing the data submission.

She said once the extension expires, the Saudi authorities will likely not accept further requests, urging stakeholders to complete the process promptly.