South Africa: Youth Press for Jobs, Safety and Access At Presidential Roundtable

The Cape Town City Hall was used for the State of the Nation address in 2022.

The gap between policy intent and lived reality took centre stage at a Presidential Youth Roundtable Engagement in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, where young South Africans confronted government with the daily impact of unemployment, crime, limited access to opportunities and barriers to business growth.

The engagement, hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), brought Deputy President Paul Mashatile - on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa - together with young entrepreneurs and beneficiaries ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), creating a platform where personal experience shaped the national conversation.

NYDA Executive Chairperson Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende said the roundtable was designed to move youth development from discussion to direct engagement.

"Over time, as young people, we have been kept on the sidelines of important discussions in the country," Myende said, adding that the engagement was necessary so that whatever government is doing, the youth is at the centre of it.

She said youth unemployment, skills development and economic inclusion required urgent, intentional action.

"That is why we're calling for a firm approach to be taken on issues of skills revolution and issues of economic freedom as a generation," Myende said.

Young people used the platform to describe the human cost of unemployment and the value of targeted State interventions.

NYDA beneficiary Ayasanga Ben said access to youth programmes had changed her life after a prolonged period of despair.

"I started the programme in 2023 after a devastating year of not finding any placement, being depressed at home, doing nothing," she said.

Through the SAYouth Mobi platform, Ben found an opportunity that enabled her to serve her community.

"I am able to stand and serve my community and be part of a social change due to this program," she said, urging government to expand such initiatives.

"The unemployment rate of young people is really extreme, and that's what leads to the things that are happening in our communities," Ben said.

Entrepreneur Nontsha Viwe Putuma of SV Bakery shared the challenges of building a township-based business, while creating jobs for others.

"The reason for starting this business, even though I was unemployed, was more about youth empowerment," Putuma said.

She said NYDA support had enabled her business to grow from producing dozens of loaves a day to hundreds, employing six young people from her community.

"Even though I'm running this business and I have six employees, I'm still facing challenges," she said.

Putuma highlighted electricity shortages, delivery constraints and safety concerns, including extortion, as threats to small business sustainability.

"Recently, I was visited by guys, and then they demanded a protection fee," she said, adding that fear had become part of her daily reality.

Responding to the issues raised, Deputy President Mashatile acknowledged that youth unemployment remains government's most pressing concern and outlined coordinated interventions across the state.

"We know that unemployment is quite high in the country, but even high amongst young people, and that's really our biggest concern," Mashatile said.

He said programmes such as the Presidential Youth Intervention, the Youth Stimulus and the National Youth Service were designed to provide skills, funding and pathways into employment.

"These programmes are funded, will be funded, and they are going to continue," Mashatile said, adding that government aims to significantly increase the number of young people reached over the next three years.

Mashatile also acknowledged challenges around access, particularly for young people in rural and township communities.

"Access is going to be a big challenge that we must resolve quicker," he said.

Myende reinforced calls for zero-rated digital access to youth opportunities, saying unemployed young people should not be excluded by the cost of data.

"All opportunities relating to young people, funding jobs, bursaries, when young people are accessing those opportunities, it must be zero rated," she said.

Issues raised from the floor included extortion affecting township businesses, high crime rates in Khayelitsha, limited access to skills development, restricted library hours and calls for the NYDA mandate to be expanded to reach more young people.

Mashatile said government would look into the concerns raised and work towards resolving them.

The roundtable formed part of a series of consultations ahead of the 2026 State of the Nation Address, with young people calling for their realities, dignity and aspirations to be reflected not only in policy pronouncements, but in delivery on the ground. - SAnews.gov.za