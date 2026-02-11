South Africa: Youth Call for Jobs, Dignity and Skills As President Prepares for SONA

The Cape Town City Hall was used for the State of the Nation address in 2022.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, young people have called for youth unemployment, dignity and economic inclusion to be placed firmly at the centre of national priorities.

The call was made during a Presidential Youth Engagement hosted by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) at the Thusong Service Centre in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, ahead of the 2026 SONA.

Welcoming delegates on behalf of the NYDA Board, Executive Chairperson Dr Sunshine Minenhle Myende, said the engagement was taking place at a critical moment for young people in the country.

"This is the single most important moment in the diary of the President and that of the Deputy President, where he directly engages with us as young people and through us to understand our lived realities as young people," Myende said.

She described the engagement as a platform where youth development must move from policy to action.

"This engagement is substantive in its nature. It is a moment where all hands must be on deck; where youth development moves from policy to presence, and where ahead of the State of the Nation Address, the voices and realities of young people are placed firmly at the centre of the nation's attention," she said.

Myende said young people expect the President to speak directly to issues affecting them when he delivers the SONA.

"After all, young people are the majority in this country, so there can never be anything about us without us. We must influence the State of the Nation Address. The President must be able to pronounce on issues that are going to speak directly to us as young people," she said.

She said youth unemployment remains a major concern and has a direct impact on the dignity of young people.

"Youth unemployment remains high. It is causing us sleepless nights as young people. Because we're unemployed, our dignity is stripped off every day. If you're unemployed, you're not respected even during family gatherings," Myende said.

Myende highlighted the frustration of qualified young people who remain without work.

"Others have Master's degrees but are sitting at home, and some are relegated to low paying jobs, despite having qualifications. It's unfair and unjust for us as young people with Master's degrees to be sweeping the streets," she said.

She also raised concerns about the exclusion of young people from key economic sectors.

"Entrepreneurship opportunities in some industries like mining and energy, young people are not included in the table. DP, we're being given the crumbs of the bread and not while, while we deserve the actual bread," Myende said.

She called for a national skills revolution to better prepare young people for the economy.

"As the NYDA, we are calling for skills revolution in the country, so that young people are reskilled for the relevant sectors and others are provided with the necessary skills," she said.

Myende said the engagement coincided with significant historical milestones, including 50 years since the 1976 Soweto uprising, 30 years of the Constitution and 70 years since the 1956 Women's March.

"They tell one continuous story that freedom in South Africa has always been pushed forward by us young people and defended by women and secured through collective struggle," she said.

She said young people are demanding action, not promises.

"As young people, we want delivery through action," Myende said.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the engagement on behalf of President Ramaphosa, who is leading engagements ahead of the SONA. The Presidential Youth Roundtable forms part of ongoing consultations with stakeholders to inform the President's address.

The Presidential Youth Engagement is an interactive session where young South Africans have a direct and open exchange with the President and members of the National Executive. - SAnews.gov.za