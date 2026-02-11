Ghana: Oti Police Intercepts Firearm, Ammunition in Transit to Northern Regio

11 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Oti Regional Police Intelligence Department (PID) has intercepted a Kia Rhino vehicle (registration GS4677-17), transporting a firearm and ammunition from Accra to Kpandai in the Northern Region.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Nchor, Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer, said a search of the vehicle uncovered a locally manufactured single-barrel shotgun and 21 boxes of ammunition, totalling 525 pieces of lion AAA and BB rounds.

The ammunition was hidden among building materials in an attempt to evade detection.

DSP Nchor explained that police received intelligence last Sunday about a vehicle carrying ammunition from Accra to Kpandai.

Personnel from the PID were deployed, leading to the interception and arrest of the driver, Abubakari Salam Atta (35), and his accomplice Kabuja Kwadwo Tadem e (19), who claimed ownership of the firearm and ammunition.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned in court.

DSP Nchor reaffirmed the Oti Regional Police's commitment to removing illegal weapons and ammunition from communities.

He urged residents to continue providing timely and accurate information to help prevent crime and protect lives and property.

The police command expressed appreciation for the cooperation of residents and called for deeper collaboration to eliminate crime in the region.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, DAMBAI

