Ghana: GN's Appeal Case - ..Court Grants Parties 7 Days to File Written Responses

THE Court of Appeal in Accra yesterday granted seven days for parties to file written submissions in the case where Group Nduom (GN) is challenging the revocation of its GN Savings and Loans license by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in 2024.

GN alleges the revocation was malicious, unreasonable, and unlawful.

On January 4, 2019, GN Bank Limited was reclassified as a savings and loans company and renamed GN Savings and Loans Company Limited. Seven months later, on August 16, 2019, the BoG, led by Dr Ernest Addison, revoked the company's license and appointed Mr Eric Nana Nipah as Receiver.

GN claims the action was part of the "banking sector clean-up" initiated by former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in 2018.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

On August 30, 2019, GN's owners, led by Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, challenged the revocation in the High Court, Accra.

On January 24, 2024, Justice Gifty Addo Adjei ruled in favour of the BoG, upholding the revocation due to governance deficiencies that left GN Savings and Loans unable to meet its obligations.

The court dismissed claims of malice, unreasonableness, and legal violations, noting that the applicants failed to establish solvency at the time.

Regarding administrative justice, the court affirmed that the BoG acted under Article 130 of the 1992 Constitution, and on discrimination, it found no unfair treatment compared to other institutions.

The court awarded GH¢50,000 in costs to the respondents, emphasising the Central Bank's reasonable and fair handling of liquidity challenges.

Despite the ruling, GN maintained its intention to appeal. On January 29, 2024, the company formally filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal against the High Court's judgment, keeping the dispute over its license revocation alive.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q