Ghana: Bono Chiefs Appeal for Diplomatic Passports to Protect Dignity

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has appealed to the government to grant diplomatic passports to traditional rulers to protect their dignity, status, and cultural heritage.

The chiefs say current security procedures at international airports often subject them to undignified treatment.

The appeal was made when the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, paid a working visit to the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani on Friday as part of his nationwide familiarisation tour.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President of the House, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, said the request was not about convenience but about preserving the dignity of the Chieftaincy institution and Ghana's cultural heritage. He also commended the Mahama administration for investing in education in the region.

Related Articles

Mr Ibrahim described the request as "worthy," noting that diplomatic passports would ensure chiefs are treated with courtesy at airports.

"It is not good for chiefs to remove their regalia and rings at airports. Undressing a paramount chief for travel is not right," he said.

He assured the chiefs that he would convey their concerns to President John Dramani Mahama and reiterated the government's commitment to working closely with traditional authorities to promote local development.

By Cynthia Asampana

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q