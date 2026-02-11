THE Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has directed that the Proper Human Rights and Family Values Bill be re-scheduled by the Business Committee to be presented to the House for consideration.

Mr Bagbin noted that scheduling the Bill for consideration was important, as it had gone through all the processes in accordance with the Standing Orders of the House.

The Speaker gave the directive when he delivered a formal communique in Parliament during parliamentary proceedings yesterday.

Mr Bagbin explained that his directive was based on his review of the report on the Bill by the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Private Members' Motions, which observed that the proposed Bill complies with relevant constitutional principles.

He pointed out that the report noted the Bill did not contravene Articles 106 and 108 of the Constitution, which detail the multi-stage procedure for passing legislation and the settlement of financial matters, respectively.

Additionally, Mr Bagbin said the report observed that the Bill did not contain any provision that sought to impose taxation or a charge on the Consolidated Fund.

According to him, upon the integration of the Ninth Parliament, the Bill was referred to the Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Justice for review and comments, after which the comments were forwarded to the sponsors of the Bill for consideration.

Mr Bagbin noted that nine Members of Parliament (MPs) expressed their desire to have the Bill reintroduced to the House.

The MPs, he said, were: Mr Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram, Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, MP for Ho, Mr John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South, Mrs Helen Adjoa Ntoso, MP for Krachi West, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, MP for Gushiegu, Mrs Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, MP for La Dade-Kotopon.

Furthermore, Mr Bagbin said he had "directed the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Private Members' Motions to reconsider and advise on whether the Bill complies with the relevant constitutional provisions."

"I have reviewed the report of the committee and formed the opinion that the Bill does not impose or alter taxation or a charge on the Consolidated Fund, in the manner stipulated in Article 108 of the Constitution. The Bill has gone through all the processes in accordance with the Standing Orders of the House. I therefore direct that the Bill be scheduled by the Business Committee to be presented to the House for consideration," Mr Bagbin added.

It would be recalled that the Speaker, during the Third Meeting of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, underscored the need for the Proper Human Rights and Family Values Bill, a private member's Bill, to be reintroduced to the House, as it had lapsed with the Eighth Parliament.

