Nigeria: Dangote Cuts Petrol Price By N25 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N25 per litre, lowering its ex-depot/gantry rate from N799 to N774 per litre.

The refinery communicated the price adjustment to marketers on Tuesday, confirming that the new rate takes immediate effect nationwide.

"This is to notify you of a change in our PMS gantry price from N799 per litre to N774 per litre," noted the refinery.

The adjustment further strengthens the competitiveness of locally refined products, as the current landing price of imported PMS from Lome stands at about N793 per litre, compared to Dangote Refinery's ex depot/gantry price of N774 per litre.