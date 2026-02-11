Nigeria: Exiled Benin Republic Opposition Leader Seeks Tinubu's Intervention

An exiled opposition leader from the Republic of Benin has appealed to President Bola Tinubu for urgent intervention, warning that the country risks sliding into civil war unless an inclusive political dialogue was convened.

In a letter dated January 26, 2026, obtained by reporters on Tuesday, Romaric Boco, Special Envoy of Les Démocrates for International Mobilization and Regional Dialogue, alleged sustained persecution of opposition figures in Benin.

He claimed that the January 11, 2026 legislative elections produced a National Assembly made up entirely of pro-government lawmakers, while the opposition has been excluded from the April 2026 presidential election.

"Benin faces its darkest hour. The January 11, 2026 legislative elections installed only pro-government deputies, and the opposition has been excluded from the April 2026 presidential vote. Without swift intervention, further unrest or civil war looms," Boco warned.

Les Démocrates is the main opposition party in Benin, led by former President Boni Yayi.

Boco, a former member of the Political Bureau of the Bloc Républicain, said several opposition leaders remained imprisoned following the failed coup of December 7, 2025, adding that his wife was arrested after security agents were unable to locate him at his residence.

"Writing from exile in Europe, where I have taken refuge for several months, I appeal to you on behalf of Benin's democratic resistance. Persecution targets the opposition: some leaders remain imprisoned since the failed coup of December 7, others have been assassinated, and my own wife was arrested when authorities could not find me at home," he said.

The envoy urged President Tinubu to facilitate an inclusive national dialogue ahead of the elections and requested a personal audience at the earliest opportunity. He also sought assistance in arranging meetings with key Nigerian governors to support mediation efforts.

"Your Excellency, I humbly and respectfully request a personal audience at your earliest convenience. I also seek your assistance in facilitating meetings with key governors for this vital mediation effort.

"Your commitment to Benin's democracy will be etched in our memory when constitutional order is restored. Nigerian solidarity can prevent chaos and preserve West African stability," he added.

LEADERSHIP recalls that on December 7, 2025, a group of soldiers in Benin, calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation, briefly seized key locations in Cotonou, including the state television station, and announced the removal of President Patrice Talon, the dissolution of government institutions and the suspension of the constitution.

However, the Beninese government and loyal forces regained control within hours. Nigeria intervened at Benin's request, deploying fighter jets and ground troops to support efforts to quell the attempted coup.