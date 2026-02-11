Zimbabwe: Parliament to Choose the President Under New 2026 Constitution Plan

Cabinet has approved the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill of 2026, a sweeping reform package that would reshape the country's political system, electoral processes and key state institutions.

Speaking during a post Cabinet Press briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Bill was designed to "strengthen constitutional governance, clarify institutional rules, promote socio-economic and political stability and enhance the efficiency of the state architecture."

"This Bill forms part of Zimbabwe's legal evolution. It seeks to adhere to the spirit of the Constitution while refining and modernising certain provisions in response to government experience, developmental imperatives and comparative constitutional practice," Muswere said

The most far-reaching change is contained in Clause 2, which repeals Section 92 of the Constitution and introduces a parliamentary process for electing the President.

Under the proposal, the President would be chosen by Members of Parliament with a candidate required to secure a majority of votes.

Where no candidate achieves an outright majority, a runoff election would be held.

The process would be supervised by the Chief Justice or a designated judge.

"These measures strengthen constitutional accountability by promoting fairness, openness and judicial oversight in the election of the President," Muswere said.

Seven-Year Terms for President and Parliament

Clauses 3, 7 and 8 seek to extend the term of office for the President and Parliament from five to seven years.

Government says the reform will reduce election-related disruptions, promote policy continuity and allow sufficient time for long-term national projects to be implemented.

"The objective is to enhance political stability and allow national development programmes to be implemented to completion," Muswere told reporters.

He said clause 5 amends Section 114(3) by replacing "High Court" with "Supreme Court", meaning that anyone appointed Attorney-General must now meet the qualifications of a Supreme Court judge.

Muswere said the change reflects institutional coherence, noting that Deputy Attorneys-General are already ranked at a level equivalent to High Court judges.

Under Clause 6, the President would be empowered to appoint ten additional senators, increasing the total number from 80 to 90.

According to the minister, the move is intended to "broaden technical expertise within Parliament, enhance oversight, expand the pool of potential Ministers and promote national cohesion."

Clauses 9, 10 and 11 create a Zimbabwe Electoral Delimitation Commission, transferring the task of drawing electoral boundaries from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the new body.

Muswere said this reform addresses "institutional overlap and perceived conflicts" arising from ZEC's dual role.

Clauses 12 and 16 repeal constitutional provisions that assign voter registration and custody of the voters' roll to ZEC.

These functions would be transferred to the Registrar-General.

Government argues the change will improve efficiency, as the Registrar-General already manages vital national registration data.

