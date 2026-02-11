Zimbabwe: Constitutional Revolution - New Bill Proposes 7-Year Presidential Term

CABINET yesterday approved the Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Bill of 2026, which proposes a parliamentary process for the election of the President and seeks to replace the current five-year term with a seven-year term.

The Bill also introduces a raft of legal reforms aimed at strengthening constitutional governance, clarifying institutional roles, promoting political stability and enhancing the efficiency of the State architecture.

Addressing journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the Bill forms part of Zimbabwe’s continuing legal evolution and is intended to adhere to the spirit of the Constitution by refining and modernising certain provisions in response to governance experience, developmental imperatives and comparative constitutional practice.

Dr Muswere said the primary objectives of the Bill are to enhance political stability and policy continuity to allow development programmes to be implemented to completion.

He said the Bill also seeks to clarify institutional mandates and eliminate functional overlaps that undermine efficiency and accountability, as well as strengthen democratic structures through the rationalisation of electoral and oversight institutions.

Dr Muswere added that the Bill seeks to align Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework with contemporary African models that have demonstrated resilience, legitimacy and effectiveness, while promoting long-term national stability, inclusivity and public confidence in constitutional institutions.

“Clause 2 repeals Section 92 of the Constitution and substitutes it with a parliamentary process for electing the President.

“It specifies that a candidate must secure a majority of votes, and if no one achieves an absolute majority, a run-off election will be held.

“The process is overseen by the Chief Justice or a designated judge to ensure it is conducted properly. These measures strengthen constitutional accountability by promoting fairness, openness and judicial oversight in the election. The procedure for the election shall be in accordance with Standing Rules and Orders of Parliament.

“Clauses 3, 7 and 8 amend sections 95, 143 and 158 of the Constitution to substitute the current five-year term of office for the President and Parliament with seven-year term,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the objective of the proposed reform is to reduce election-related disruptions, enhance policy continuity, allow sufficient time for the implementation of long-term national projects and promote political and economic stability.

He said the Bill further proposes an amendment to Section 114(3) of the Constitution to require that the Attorney-General be a qualified Supreme Court judge.

“The justification for this amendment is that, in accordance with the Attorney-General’s Office Act (Chapter 7:19), Deputy Attorney’s-General are now placed at a level equivalent to that of High Court Judges, making it institutionally coherent and legally appropriate for the Attorney-General to be subject to the higher threshold applicable to the Supreme Court,” Dr Muswere said.

He said the Bill also seeks to amend Section 120 of the Constitution to allow the President to appoint 10 additional Senators, increasing the total from 80 to 90.

Dr Muswere said the amendment is intended to broaden technical expertise within Parliament, enhance oversight, expand the pool of potential ministers and promote national cohesion.

“In addition, clauses 9, 10, 11 establish the Zimbabwe Electoral Delimitation Commission and transfers the function of delimitation of electoral boundaries from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to the new Commission.

“The reform addresses concerns relating to institutional overlap and perceived conflicts arising from ZEC’s dual role, and promotes good governance, institutional integrity and functional specialisation,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the Bill also proposes the repeal of Sections 239(c) to (e) of the Constitution and vests the Registrar-General with the responsibility for voter registration, compilation of the voters’ roll and registers, as well as the custody and maintenance of the voters’ roll.

He said the amendment is intended to improve efficiency, as the Registrar-General is the custodian of vital registration information.

“Furthermore, clause 14 repeals Section 180(4), (4a) and (5) by removing the interview process.

“Clause 15 amends section 212 (Functions of Defence Forces) of the Constitution by deleting the words ‘to uphold the Constitution’ and substituting them with ‘in accordance with the Constitution’.

“The amendment is intended to reinforce the provision of section 213 and 214 of the Constitution,” Dr Muswere said.

He said the Bill also seeks to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission and transfer its functions and responsibilities to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

“The amendment aims to consolidate oversight of human rights, including gender equality, under a single institution, promoting greater efficiency, coherence and effectiveness in the protection of fundamental rights,” Dr Muswere said.

Responding to questions after the briefing, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the Bill would be sent to the Speaker of Parliament for scrutiny before gazetting.

“What will happen is the Bill was presented today and we will then allow the AG (Attorney General) to do some legal scrubbing and then (send it to) the Speaker of Parliament. The Constitution says all our Bills basically, we send them to the Speaker who then takes them for gazetting,” he said.

Minister Ziyambi said for an ordinary Bill, it takes 21 days before the first reading in Parliament.

“For the Constitutional Bill, the Constitution says once you gazette it (the Bill), you wait for 90 days before you introduce it in Parliament.

“So once the Speaker has sent it for gazetting and it’s in the public domain, that period we will now use it to have our debates to call upon anyone you want to interview.

“Parliament will call for public consultations and once all that is done the relevant Parliamentary committees will now compile their reports. And then we introduce the Bill to Parliament,” said Minister Ziyambi.