Ethiopia: FM Gedion Holds Bilateral Talks With Lesotho, Morocco Counterparts

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The ministers held the meetings on the margins of the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union.

During his meeting with Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lejone Mpotjoana, Gedion stressed the need to deepen and broaden the longstanding ties between the two countries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the post on the ministry's social media, Gedion reaffirmed Ethiopia's readiness to share its development experience in sectors where it has registered tangible progress.

Mpotjoana expressed his government's strong interest in drawing lessons from Ethiopia's achievements, particularly in agriculture, health and tourism.

He also praised the large-scale corridor development projects underway in Addis Ababa, describing them as a model of urban transformation.

The two ministers exchanged views on a range of bilateral and continental issues, underscoring their shared commitment to closer cooperation within the African Union framework.

Minister Gedion also met with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita and discussed on advancing bilateral relations and strengthening collaboration in multilateral forums.

Both sides agreed to convene the next session of the Joint Ministerial Commission to give fresh momentum to their partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.