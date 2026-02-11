Kenya: Law Firm Seeks Disclosure, Pause On Gene-Drive Mosquito Projects

Nairobi — Dahir, Affey, Abdullahi and Associates Advocates has written to the Ministry of Health demanding full disclosure on whether Kenya has approved or is considering the use of genetically modified or gene-drive mosquitoes to combat malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

In a letter dated February 10 to the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, the firm invoked the Access to Information Act, seeking detailed documentation on any research, importation, contained laboratory work, semi-field trials, field trials or environmental release of lab-engineered mosquitoes in the country.

The lawyers cited growing public discourse suggesting Kenya may be hosting or facilitating programmes involving genetically modified, gene-drive or sterile-male mosquito technologies.

"Our clients are deeply concerned about reports and public discourse suggesting that Kenya may be hosting, facilitating, partnering in, permitting, or otherwise enabling activities involving lab-engineered mosquitoes," the letter states.

"It is not sufficient for the public to be told that 'experts have approved'. The law requires lawful approvals, transparent reasons, verifiable risk governance, public participation, and enforceable liability if harm occurs."

The firm argues that any environmental introduction of genetically engineered organisms raises serious questions of biosafety, ecological integrity and long-term public health risk, requiring strict compliance with transparency and accountability laws.

It cited Section 4 of the Access to Information Act, Section 19 of the Biosafety Act and Section 37 of the Public Health Act, underscoring the Ministry's obligation to disclose information and ensure lawful approvals before any environmental introduction of genetically modified organisms.

The advocates are seeking confirmation of whether such a programme exists, the implementing institutions and funders involved, counties affected, risk assessments conducted, regulatory approvals granted and any indemnities or legal immunities issued.

Pending full disclosure, the firm has demanded an immediate suspension of any ongoing or planned activities linked to such technologies.

The developments come amid online claims linking mosquito research to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The foundation has dismissed the allegations as false, stating it does not release mosquitoes or run deployment programmes in Kenya and that malaria interventions are led by Kenyan authorities under national regulatory oversight.

The clarification follows a post by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who claimed that the Gates Foundation had released genetically modified mosquitoes intended to fight malaria but which are now harming residents.

Unconfirmed reports emerged that the insects appear resistant to common repellents, with speculation centring on areas near research institutions such as the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).