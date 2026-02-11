South Africa: Parliament Ready for Landmark 2026 SONA

The Cape Town City Hall was used for the State of the Nation address in 2022.

Parliament is gearing up for one of the most significant events on South Africa's democratic calendar as preparations gather pace for the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) - a sitting that coincides with the 30th anniversary of the country's Constitution.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane led a briefing outlining Parliament's state of readiness for the landmark occasion.

SONA, a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and the NCOP convened by the President in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution, will take place on Thursday, 12 February, at 19:00 at the Cape Town City Hall.

Describing the event as a defining moment in the democratic calendar, Didiza said SONA brings together the three arms of the state under one roof.

She emphasised that the address is more than ceremonial, as it is a key accountability platform.

Outlining Parliament's preparations, Didiza said SONA provides President Cyril Ramaphosa with the opportunity to reflect on progress made and set out government's priorities for the year ahead.

"He outlines priorities for the year ahead and presents government's programme of action. These commitments become the benchmarks against which Parliament measures executive performance through community oversight, debates and legislative processes," Didiza said.

About 490 Members of Parliament, including representatives of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA), will be seated in the chamber, while invited guests will occupy the public gallery. Additional attendees will be accommodated in an overflow venue.

In line with Section 2 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, City Hall has formally been designated a parliamentary precinct for the purposes of SONA, Didiza confirmed.

Following the President's address, Parliament will shift into debate mode. A two-day Joint Debate involving members of both Houses is scheduled for 17 and 18 February, with the President's reply set for 19 February, concluding this phase of the SONA programme.

"The debates and President's response will be held in the Dome, which was handed over by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure last Friday," Didiza said.

The 2026 address is expected to draw a wide range of distinguished guests, including former Presidents and Presiding Officers, members of the Judiciary, heads of institutions supporting democracy, traditional leaders, representatives of local government, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Reflecting on South Africa's democratic journey

Beyond the policy agenda, SONA 2026 carries added historical weight. The address takes place in the year South Africa marks 30 years since the adoption of its Constitution in 1996.

Didiza said the milestone presents an opportunity for reflection and renewal.

The anniversary, she noted, invites South Africans to reflect on the country's democratic journey and recommit to the constitutional values of dignity, equality, freedom and accountability that continue to guide government's work.

She further highlighted that 16 June 2026 will mark 50 years since the Soweto Uprising - a pivotal chapter in the nation's history that underscored the contribution of young people to South Africa's democratisation.

Looking ahead, Didiza also pointed to Parliament's global engagement, noting: "In September 2026, Parliament will host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, an international gathering that reinforces South Africa's role in advancing global parliamentary democracy."