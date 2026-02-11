Nigeria: NDLEA Recovers Illicit Drugs At Kubwa

10 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Sunday announced the recovery of 627.7 kilograms of skunk, a potent strain of cannabis, from a makeshift warehouse within a plaza in Kubwa, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the Agency's spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, also disclosed that attempts to smuggle consignments of methamphetamine from Enugu to Abuja and Kaduna were foiled by operatives in Abuja on Friday.

The drugs were concealed inside MP3 speakers.

Babafemi stated that operatives intercepted the consignments in a commercial bus, adding that a subsequent follow-up operation in Zuba, FCT, led to the arrest of Ebube Okeke, the alleged owner of one of the parcels containing 173 grams of "meth."

The Agency added that the trio of Evans Ugwu, Mohammed Eze Arinze, and Friday Michael were apprehended on Saturday in Kaduna when they arrived to collect a second consignment weighing 28 grams of the same substance.

