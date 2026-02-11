Nigeria: Seyi Tinubu's Team Shines At Lagos Int'l Polo Tourney

Son of Nigeria's President, Seyi Tinubu's team has clinched three of the biggest and most important trophies at the ongoing GTCO Lagos International polo tournament.

Among the trophies won by STL Polo team was the event's most coveted crown, the Majekodunmi Cup.

The Seyi Tinubu powered team defeated the hard fighting A1/ Shoreline 10-7 in a gusty final with the winning goal coming in the last minute of the encounter.

Apart from the Majek and Independence Cup titles, STL won the Dapo Ojora Cup, Owen Cup, Argentine Ambassador's Cup in one sensational swoop that spurred the likes of Lagos Art Hotel, Shoreline/A1, to put host Lagos firmly on the driving seat in the campaign for laurels in the Africa's biggest and the most prestigious polo tournament.

"It's unbelievable. I couldn't describe the first time we won so I don't know how to put this one into words," declared Yasin Amusan, captain of STL shortly after the tense final match.

"It could have gone either way after they (A1/ Shoreline) drew level half way through, but our winning edge tilted it in our favour," he added.

The winner of Majekodunmi Cup's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award, also thanked his teammates for their commitment and dedication during the six chukkas fierce encounter, hailing their teeming supporters for urging them on throughout the campaign

Shoreline / A1 who finished runners-up in both the Majekodunmi Cup and the Independence Cup respectively, had earlier in the opening week won the Oba of Lagos Cup defeating the visiting Wilten Aviation team from Port Harcourt 8-5 in the final game for the Royal Crown prize.

Other big winners include Lagos Art Hotel team that provided the biggest upset yet in the three-week long fiesta, stunning hot favorites STL 13-12 in the last minute of the final, to lift the Chapel Hill Denham Open Cup

The only visiting team that has won a major prize so far, is the top firing Kano Golden Alchemy that out-gunned Ibadan Imperial/ RiseVest opponents 10-51/2 to clinch the glittering Sani Dangote Memorial Cup played in memory of the late Lagos Polo Club President who passed on a few years ago.

Two other laurels, Lagos Low Cup and Silver Cup that attracted a crowded field of 24 teams from across the country, are set to take center-stage this week as the 2026 Lagos international polo tournament heads to its grand finale.