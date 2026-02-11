Nigeria: Andoma of Doma, Aliyu Onawo, Intervenes in Nigeria Basketball Crisis

A Royal father and basketball enthusiast, the Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State, Dr. Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, has been commended by a prominent basketball promoter, Mr. Igoche Mark, for convening a meeting of stakeholders aimed at uniting the basketball family.

The meeting which was held at the Royal Father's palace in Doma, brought together critical stakeholders, both physically and virtually, to discuss ways to safeguard basketball in Nigeria.

The Andoma of Doma urged stakeholders to put aside their differences and work towards the betterment of Nigerian basketball.

His advice came on the heels of the looming crisis over tenure elongation by the present board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

"The institution has not been safe-guarded. This we must do. We must agree to do better. Each of us should jealously safeguard the NBBF. We must seek investments that will make the sport great.

" Our divergent views must not be our undoing; we must apply wisdom, and with this, the prosperity we are demanding will come," he said.

Commending the Royal Father's initiative, Mr. Igoche Mark called for more such meetings, emphasising the need for stakeholders to forget the past and forgive one another.

"I really appreciate you, our Royal Father, for taking time out to call us for a peace meeting, despite your busy schedule.

"We are one big family united by basketball, and for this initiative of yours, the only way we can move forward is if we come together. For all of us to move forward, we must forget the past; let's forgive each other's shortcomings," Mark said.

The South West Representative on the NBBF Board and a former D'Tigers' captain, Olumide Oyedeji, also called for a greater sense of responsibility among stakeholders, urging them to avoid character assassination and negative campaigns.