Nigeria: Niger Delta Games Torch Commences Tour of States

The Games Torch for the second edition of the Niger-Delta Games began its journey yesterday from Calabar, Cross River State, to the host city Benin, in Edo State.

According to the organisers, the Torch, which is the symbol of the Games, will pass through the capitals of all nine participating states that make up the Niger Delta region.

In Calabar, the Torch bearer, Patience Okon George led some Sports Commission officials and athletes from the U.J Esuene Stadium to the Governor's office where they were officially received by the state's Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey and Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the Chairman of Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the games.

A colourful procession which included young men and women adorned the famous Calabar Carnival costumes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They danced to local Efik tunes belted from loud speakers mounted on trucks.

Odey assured the state athletes that they would be adequately provided with equipment and welfare support to excel at the games, charging them to compete fairly to win in all the sports.

Ikpokpo commended the State Liaison Committee members for organising an entertaining Torch Tour and encouraged other states to design their own unique tour event.

According to a roaster released by organisers of the games, Akwa Ibom State is the next stop for the Torch on February 10.

It will then proceed to Abia on the 11th, Imo on the 12th February, and Rivers State on February 13.

Bayelsa will host the Games Torch on February 14, while Delta State would receive it on February 16, from where it would proceed to Ondo on the 18th.

The Games Torch would light the cauldron at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to symbolise the start of the Games on the opening day and would be handed over to the next host state on the final day.

The Niger Delta Games is organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).