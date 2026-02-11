Ghana: Baba Jamal Denies Bribery, Votebuying Allegation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso East constituency, Mr Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, has denied allegations of vote buying during the party's recent parliamentary primaries, emphasising that "gifts do not influence elections."· Mr Baba Jamal

He stated that he did not bribe any delegate to vote for him, noting that it is ultimately up to the recipients of gifts to decide which candidate they prefer.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Accra after the declaration, Mr Mohammed, who has been recalled from his position as Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria by President John Dramani Mahama with immediate effect, said gifts do not have a timeline.

"I wish to state categorically that I, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, have not engaged in any vote buying or electoral malpractice," he stressed, adding that he is willing to cooperate with any investigation related to the matter.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite the circumstances, Mr Jamal expressed gratitude to President Mahama for the opportunity to serve as High Commissioner to Nigeria, describing it as an honour.

He also thanked party members in the Ayawaso East constituency for their confidence in him to lead the NDC in the upcoming parliamentary by-election scheduled for March 3, 2026, reaffirming his dedication to the party and its democratic principles as preparations for the by-election intensify.

However, the Majority Caucus of the NDC in Parliament has called for the immediate cancellation of the party's parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso East following the alleged vote buying.

In a press statement, signed by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, the caucus said its attention had been drawn to widely circulated allegations of vote buying in the recently concluded parliamentary primary.

The statement strongly condemned the alleged conduct, describing it as inconsistent with efforts to reform Ghana's political culture.

"The caucus wishes to strongly condemn these developments against the background of the agenda to reset the politics of this country. Any candidate who participated in the said primary and is found to have engaged in this unethical conduct should be banned from participating in the subsequent primary after annulment of the election," the statement said.

The caucus emphasised that its position aims to safeguard the credibility of the party's internal electoral processes and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring integrity to the country's politics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) announced that it has begun investigations into alleged vote buying and selling during the primaries of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.

According to the OSP, the investigation focuses on the NPP presidential primaries conducted on January 31, 2026, as well as the NDC parliamentary primaries in Ayawaso East on February 7, 2026.

The anti-corruption body also revealed that it conducted a real-time investigation during the NDC primaries in Ayawaso East following reports of electoral malpractice and intimidation.

Furthermore, the OSP stated that during the NDC parliamentary primaries, one candidate, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, allegedly abetted individuals in physically attacking an OSP officer who was carrying out investigative duties related to vote buying and selling.

"During the conduct of the NDC parliamentary primaries, one of the candidates allegedly abetted thugs in physically attacking an OSP officer.

The OSP reminds the public that the law prohibits corrupt acts in relation to public elections. It is a serious offence to engage in vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence, or acts of violence in relation to elections," the statement added.