Ghana: Police Hospital Celebrates Wassa

The Ghana Police Hospital has organised the 2026 West Africa Security Service Association (WASSA) celebration to strengthen unity among personnel and reflect on the year' activities after a six-year break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme also provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution of hospital staff to police operations and public healthcare delivery, while promoting interaction across ranks and departments.

The event, organised on Friday in Accra, featured music, dance, and laughter as officers let their hair down and enjoyed each other's company.

A solidarity message delivered on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh-Yohuno, and read by the Director General of Private Security Organisations, COP Daniel Kwame Afriyie, commended the hospital's officers and civilian staff for their dedication, resilience, and compassion in the discharge of their duties.

He said the hospital personnel had continued to serve under emotionally and physically demanding conditions, particularly during the COVID-19 period, and assured them that their sacrifices were recognised and appreciated by the Ghana Police Service.

Addressing the gathering, the Medical Director of the Ghana Police Hospital, COP Dr Samuel Otu-Nyarko, said the programme was the first WASSA celebration held at the hospital since 2019. He expressed appreciation to the IGP for granting permission for the event and said it was deliberately designed to promote interaction, networking, and a sense of family among staff.

COP Dr Otu-Nyarko said the year under review recorded significant achievements for the hospital and the Police Medical Corps, particularly in the expansion of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) services.

He disclosed that the Depot Clinic at Tesano and the Workshop Clinic at Kwabenya had been certified by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency and the National Health Insurance Authority to accept NHIS cards, bringing the number of police health facilities offering NHIS services to over 20.

He further announced that the Police Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale would become fully operational in 2026, while the Christian Tetteh-Yohuno Ward Complex at the Ghana Police Hospital would also be opened to serve police personnel exclusively.

He noted that 2026 marked the 50th anniversary of the Police Health Corps, established in 1976, and said a series of activities would be rolled out to commemorate the jubilee.

Chairman of the WASSA Planning Committee, ACP Dr Thomas Opoku-Dakwa, explained that WASSA is an end-of-year programme traditionally organised by security services to allow personnel to relax after a year of work.

He said the concept, which dates back to colonial times, was intended to promote unity and camaraderie. ACP Dr Opoku-Dakwa said the hospital had been unable to organise the programme since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, describing the 2026 celebration as significant because it reunited personnel after several years.

He acknowledged financial challenges in organising the event but said support from sponsors, the Police Credit Union, the hospital welfare system, and the police administration ensured its success.

As part of the event, awards and citations for hard work and dedicated service were presented to outstanding members of the hospital staff, including DSP Rafik Mahama, nurses of the Emergency Unit, Chief Inspector Kelvin Kweku Duah, and medical officers of the Emergency Unit, in recognition of their commitment and professionalism.