Ghana: UCC Matriculates 24,752 Students for 2025/26 Academic Year

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has held a matriculation ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic year, formally admitting a total of 24,752 students to pursue various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The admitted students comprise 19,473 undergraduates and 4,984 postgraduates. The undergraduate population includes 9,450 males and 10,023 females, while the postgraduate cohort consists of 2,766 males and 2,218 females.

The ceremony was conducted in a blended format, with some students participating virtually and others attending in person. It was witnessed by principal officers and senior members of the University.

Addressing the students, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UCC, Professor Denis Aheto, urged them to remain focused on their primary purpose for enrolling at the University and to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing student conduct.

"You have come to this institution to study and obtain a degree; it is therefore not our desire to send any of you home without achieving this dream," he stated.

Professor Aheto emphasised that academic excellence requires hard work, commitment, and sacrifice, noting that students' success would largely depend on the choices they make during their period of study.

He cautioned students against behaviours that could jeopardise their academic journey or disturb the peace of the University community.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor assured the students of a conducive learning environment, supported by dedicated lecturers and researchers committed to student success. He reiterated the need for excellence, discipline, hard work, and integrity as guiding principles in their academic and personal lives.

Touching on accommodation challenges, Professor Aheto acknowledged existing constraints and revealed that management had begun discussions with local and international private investors to construct additional student residential facilities.

He further highlighted UCC's strong global standing, noting that the University is ranked first in Ghana and West Africa and among the top institutions in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Picture: Prof. Denis Aheto, acting Vice Chancellor of UCC, addressing the newly admitted students during the matriculation ceremony