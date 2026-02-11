Ghana: GES, Prospectus Ghana Launch Edupack Initiative to Ease Shs Admission Burden

The Ghana Education Service (GES), in partnership with Prospectus Ghana Limited (PGL), has launched EduPack, a student welfare initiative aimed at easing the burden on parents and improving boarding conditions in Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Unveiled in Accra, the programme seeks to reduce stress during SHS admissions and promote safer, healthier boarding environments.

Speaking at the launch, Prospectus Ghana CEO, Jude Fosu Gyamfi, said EduPack was introduced to create early public awareness and prevent parents from making premature purchases.

"Many parents begin buying boarding items as soon as their children enter final year JHS, often buying mattresses and other essentials long before school placement," he explained.

Mr Gyamfi noted that EduPack items are 15-20 per cent cheaper than open market prices and are delivered directly to schools at no extra cost.

The initiative also provides free padlocks and name labelling on all items. He added that supplying new items would help reduce bedbug infestations and ensure safer boarding conditions.

Manager Ivy Sarpong said the initiative eases the transition from junior to senior high school and prevents price hikes during admission periods.

She highlighted that EduPack also supports healthier boarding, storage solutions, and local job creation, as all items are produced in Ghana.

EduPack provides four GES-approved boarding essentials: a trunk or suitcase, a plastic provision box, a mattress with cover, and a pillow with cover.

Parents register and pay via approved ADB channels or the EduPack platform, presenting the receipt during enrolment. Schools are not allowed to collect payment on campus.

The initiative is approved by the Ministry of Education and aims to reduce admission-related stress, promote hygiene, support cost savings for families, improve storage infrastructure, and create employment opportunities in local manufacturing and logistics.