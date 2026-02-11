Ghana: Tema Shs Pta Hands Over Gh¢400,000 Welfare, Security Projects

10 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ken AFEDZI

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of Tema Senior High School has handed over three major projects worth GH¢400,000 to the school, aimed at enhancing students' welfare, safety, and learning environment.

The projects include an incinerator constructed at a cost of GH¢180,000, 200 mono desks valued at GH¢100,000, and a security post with an Eastern gate costing GH¢120,000.

The handover took place last Saturday, following the school's first PTA meeting for the academic year and marked the final engagement of the outgoing PTA executives.

Speaking at the ceremony, the immediate past PTA Chairperson, Kwasi Okine Mensah, highlighted the importance of the incinerator in safeguarding students' health. He explained that before the intervention, refuse was being burnt behind the boys' dormitory, exposing students to serious health risks.

"Unlike open burning, an incinerator provides a controlled and safe way to dispose of waste, reduces air pollution, eliminates harmful germs, and prevents dangerous practices near students' accommodation," he noted.

He added that the new desks would also help reduce overcrowding in classrooms, improve students' concentration and academic performance, and protect them from health issues associated with poor posture caused by broken desks or shared seating.

The repair of a broken fence, along with the new security post and Eastern gate, would strengthen security for both students and staff by providing controlled entry and exit points across the campus.

The Headmistress, Mrs Lucy Naih, acknowledged the PTA's gesture, stating that such investments were crucial as Tema SHS continued to grow.

"These projects ensure the school remains not only a centre of academic excellence but also a safe and healthy place for students to live and learn," she said.

Mrs Naih, however, expressed concern over the inadequate number of security personnel on campus, with a student population of about 3,800, and called for reinforced security to protect both students and school property.

The newly elected Vice Chair of the PTA, Emmanuel Kwasi Agboson, commended his predecessors and pledged the new executive's readiness to maintain and build on the high standards set, for the overall well-being of the students.

