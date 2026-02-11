Ghana: Interior Minister Calls for Data-Driven Planning, Stronger Collaboration to Boost Internal Security

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has stressed the importance of evidence-based planning, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, and technological innovation in strengthening Ghana's internal security framework.

He noted that the country's security environment continues to evolve amid growing public concern over crime trends, rising cross-border threats, and increasing demands for accountability and efficient service delivery.

Addressing the opening session of the Annual Performance Review Workshop in Ada last Friday, the Minister acknowledged that while challenges persist within the security sector, significant gains have also been recorded.

Among the achievements, Mr Mohammed-Mubarak cited improved inter-agency cooperation, the expansion of digitalisation initiatives, strengthened intelligence-led operations, enhanced emergency response systems, and reforms aimed at boosting professionalism and oversight.

He explained that the annual review formed a critical component of the sector's governance and management cycle, providing an opportunity to assess performance, identify implementation gaps, and reposition the ministry for improved outcomes in 2026 and beyond.

The Minister emphasised that the workshop was not intended to be a mere presentation of statistics but a platform to critically assess outcomes and translate lessons learnt into practical strategies and coordinated actions for the coming year.

He urged heads of agencies to approach the review process with honesty and strategic focus, noting that effective leadership required openness in confronting institutional weaknesses and a firm commitment to reform.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak disclosed that since assuming office, one of his key priorities had been promoting open communication within the ministry to improve staff morale and institutional effectiveness.

Touching on digital transformation, the Minister revealed that the ministry had successfully rolled out an online service delivery portal, which had streamlined applications, improved transparency, and ensured direct payment of fees into government accounts.

He said the platform, now supporting most ministry services, had significantly boosted operational efficiency and reduced revenue leakages, adding that efforts were underway to integrate the system with agencies under the ministry.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak also announced progress in addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges, particularly the resumption of work on the ministry's head office complex after procurement and authorisation issues that had stalled the project for years were resolved.

He underscored the need for stronger partnerships, effective resource mobilisation, and continuous capacity building to ensure sustainable improvements in the internal security sector.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of the Interior, Ms Doreen Annan, said the workshop was designed to comprehensively review the sector's financial and operational performance, align programmes with national development priorities, and address outstanding commitments.

She described the forum as a solution-oriented platform aimed at promoting institutional learning, strengthening cooperation, and enhancing efficiency across agencies.

Ms Annan noted that the ministry's broad mandate required robust planning, prudent financial management, and effective coordination among agencies responsible for law enforcement, migration control, disaster response, narcotics control, arms regulation, and peace building.

She added that the workshop would include engagements with the Audit Service to strengthen internal controls, address audit risks, and promote value for money in public spending, urging participants to actively contribute and share innovative ideas to improve service delivery.