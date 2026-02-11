Ghana: PWDs in Bolgatanga Receive Share of DACF

A total of 105 differently abled persons living in the Bolgatanga Municipality have been disbursed with the three per cent share of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) earmarked for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Five organisations of Persons with Disabilities operating within the Upper East Region also benefited from the disbursement, which amounted to GH¢216,532.00.

The beneficiaries received items ranging from deep freezers and sewing machines to cash cheques.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Bolgatanga over the weekend, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Roland Atanga Ayoo, said the packages were intended to empower them to engage in sustainable economic ventures, thereby enabling them to earn decent and dignified livelihoods.

"Today's ceremony is a reaffirmation of our collective resolve to promote inclusiveness and empower the marginalised in our society. When we uplift persons with disabilities, we uplift the entire community, because the development of our municipality requires the contribution of every citizen," he stated.

According to the MCE, the three per cent share of the fund for Persons with Disabilities was intended to support skills development, education, economic empowerment, health care, mobility assistance and livelihood support.

He further indicated that the selection of beneficiaries and the disbursement process were transparent, noting that the exercise formed part of earlier disbursements which began in the last quarter of 2025.

These included support for organisations of Persons with Disabilities, income-generating activities, educational assistance and medical needs, among others, according to the MCE.

Mr Ayoo further charged the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development to closely monitor the beneficiaries to ensure that the funds and items provided were put to good use.

He also encouraged Persons with Disabilities in the municipality to harness their God-given talents, as the assembly continued to explore additional ways of supporting them to realise their full potential.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the MCE and the management of the assembly for the transparent disbursement of the fund, noting that the gesture would foster trust, collaboration and mutual understanding, and encourage all stakeholders--both in the formal and informal sectors--to contribute their quota towards the overall development of the municipality.