Ghana: Mofa Secures U.S.$90m Danish Deal for Shea Processing

10 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has signed a strategic MoU with AAK Ghana Limited to enhance value addition, competitiveness, and sustainable growth in Ghana's shea industry.

The agreement was signed in Accra by Hon. Eric Opoku, Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Mr Lasse Skaksen, Vice President of AAK West Africa.

The partnership formalises a US$90 million investment aimed at transforming Ghana's shea sector from a raw commodity-based industry into a high-value industrial pillar.

Central to this initiative is the establishment of a world-class shea processing factory, leveraging advanced technology to increase local value addition and generate over 100 direct jobs.

Preservation will be undertaken in collaboration with the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA).

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Mr Jakob Linulf, Denmark's Ambassador to Ghana, underscores the strategic importance of this partnership to Ghana's industrial development.

The initiative aligns with the Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda (AETA) and the Feed the Industry sub-programme.

· Mr Opoku (seated middle) and Mr Skaksen (left) signing the MoU

AAK outlined four strategic priorities including; sourcing expansion to extend the Kolo Nafaso programme to support over 300,000 women shea collectors in northern Ghana with financing and guaranteed markets; launch of the AAK Ghana Innovation Academy to strengthen SME viability and enhance youth employability in the plant-based oils and fats sector; and investment in logistics, warehousing, and supply chain infrastructure to boost export competitiveness and promote shea reforestation and parkland preservation.

"Ghana has the potential to become a global reference point for value-added shea processing," said Mr Skaksen, emphasising AAK's commitment to investing in local capacity and inclusive economic growth.

Senior officials present included Hon. John Dumelo, Deputy Minister, Mr Paul Siameh, MoFA Chief Director, and Dr Andy Osei Okrah, CEO of TCDA.

