Ghana: Sustaining the Hpvvaccination Momentum

GHANA'S multi-age Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign has achieved remarkable results.

Almost 1.9 million girls aged nine to 14, about 80 per cent of the target population, have now been protected against a virus that causes cervical cancer.

This milestone is worth celebrating. It is a testament to what is possible when public health policy, political will, and community mobilisation converge toward a common goal. The Ghanaian Times, however, cautions that beneath this headline success lies a critical warning: progress can stall if misinformation, complacency, and weak engagement are allowed to persist.

We cannot over-emphasise the reality that cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana. Unlike many other cancers, however, it is largely preventable. The HPV vaccine, when administered before exposure to the virus, provides strong protection and has helped countries such as Denmark approach the elimination of the disease.

We therefore find it both timely and life-saving Ghana's decision to roll out a nationwide vaccination programme, free of charge.

The campaign's data also underscore the pivotal role schools play as entry points for public health interventions. With 90 per cent of vaccinated girls reached through schools, the education system has once again proven to be a powerful ally in disease prevention.

Teachers, school administrators, and educational authorities have helped bridge the gap between health policy and the community, demonstrating that well-coordinated cross-sector partnerships can yield tangible results.

However, the uneven coverage in regions such as Greater Accra, where only 55.7 per cent of eligible girls have been vaccinated, reveals the lingering threat of misinformation and inadequate stakeholder engagement.

The Ghanaian Times finds it disappointing that the most urbanised and information-rich region has become the weakest link.

Rumours, fears about side effects, and false claims spread easily in densely populated areas, and they are difficult to counter without consistent, culturally sensitive messaging.

This disparity should serve as a clarion call to policymakers and health authorities. Vaccine hesitancy is not merely a public health challenge; it is a test of trust and communication.

Routine announcements and public service messages alone are insufficient. Authorities must intensify community engagement, collaborate closely with parent-teacher associations, faith-based organisations, and opinion leaders, and craft messaging that resonates with local values and concerns.

Only then can the momentum be sustained, and the full potential of the vaccination programme realised.

For us, HPV vaccination campaign is more than a medical intervention; it is an investment in the future health of the nation. By protecting young girls today, we reduce the burden of cervical cancer tomorrow, saving lives, and easing pressure on families and the healthcare system.

Celebrating the progress made so far is justified, but complacency is a luxury the country cannot afford.

The challenge now is to ensure that the successes in rural areas are mirrored in urban centres, that myths are replaced by facts, and that every eligible girl is given the opportunity to benefit from this life-saving vaccine.

Sustaining the momentum of the HPV vaccination programme requires vigilance, strategic communication, and unwavering commitment. Ghana has set a strong example, but the journey toward eliminating cervical cancer has only just begun.