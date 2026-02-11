Ghana: Pyramids, Al Ahly, Stade Malien Cruise Into CAF Champions League Quarter-Finals

Matchday 5 of the CAF Champions League delivered decisive outcomes across all groups, as defending champions Pyramids FC, record titleholders Al Ahly, and Mali's Stade Malien all booked spots in the quarter-finals. Several other qualification battles will be decided on the final matchday.

With just one round left in the group stage, margins tightened and pressure intensified across the continent.

Pyramids FC dominate Group A

Pyramids FC confirmed top spot in Group A with a commanding 4-1 away win over Rivers United in Uyo. After conceding an early goal to Stephen Manu, Pyramids responded emphatically with strikes from Mostafa Fathi, Marwan Hamdi (penalty), Awda Al-Fakhouri, and Nasser Maher, sealing qualification with a match to spare.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over RS Berkane in Ndola, thanks to second-half goals from Ronel Manyanga and Prince Mumba, leaving the race for second place wide open.

Al Ahly and AS FAR advance in Group B

Al Ahly secured quarter-final qualification after a disciplined 0-0 draw against JS Kabylie, extending their unbeaten run and maintaining top spot in the group. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced crucial saves to help preserve the point.

In Rabat, AS FAR edged out Young Africans 1-0 with a late strike from Anas Bach, strengthening their position and keeping their quarter-final hopes alive.

Group C and D battles

In Group C, MC Alger handed Al-Hilal Omdurman their first defeat, winning 2-1 in Algiers, keeping the qualification scenario open.

Stade Malien made history in Group D by qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time with a 1-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis, thanks to Koro Kouyali's second-half goal. The win secured top spot with a game to spare.

In Luanda, Petro Atletico was held 1-1 by Simba, who equalised late through Anicet Ora, denying the hosts a crucial victory. -CAF