Nigeria: Zamfara Okays New Salary Structure for Medical Doctors

The Zamfara state government In has approved a new salary structure for medical doctors that exceeds federal government pay scales.

"A committee is currently reviewing welfare packages and salary structures for other health workers to ensure the entire workforce is supported, Commissioner for Health Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun has said.

Dr Maradun also noted that arrangements have been concluded to recruit 631 medical personnel, primarily nurses and midwives, to staff general hospitals across the state.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, the recruitment is part of efforts to address shortages of staff and improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Dr. Maradun also said, state is planning to hire additional 800 workers specifically for primary healthcare centers.

The Commissioner said, strengthening primary healthcare is the priority of Governor Dauda Lawal's administration.

The Commissioner further revealed that more than 100 clinic projects are currently under construction statewide.

"To support these facilities, the government is establishing dedicated safe delivery initiative rooms to improve maternal and child health.

"Recent investments also include the installation of MRI and endoscopy machines, alongside other diagnostic equipment, to enhance diagnosis and treatment in state facilities. Nafisa said.

"The state has also established three zonal referral centers in Talata Mafara, Shinkafi, and Gummi to provide specialized care closer to rural populations. The Commissioner said.

Dr. Maradun also highlighted several financial milestones achievements of Governor Lawal's administration which includes 200 million naira funding for the Drug Management Department.

The insurance front, more than 30,000 vulnerable residents and all local government staff across 14 areas have been enrolled in the Zamfara State Health Care Management Agency.

According to the Commissioner, to ensure the quality of future staff, the Zamfara State College of Nursing Sciences received 50 million naira worth of instructional materials to improve student training.

Dr. Maradun also emphasized the importance of international cooperation, noting that the state maintains a cordial and mutual understanding with the World Health Organization and other partners.

Asserting that the state cannot succeed without these partnerships, she expressed confidence that Zamfara will significantly bridge its medical manpower gap and ensure quality healthcare access for all citizens by the end of the year.