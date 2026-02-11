Nigeria: Regenerative Medicine Can Transform Nigeria's Healthcare - Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the health sector have said Nigeria is emerging as a hub for regenerative medicine, with healthcare leaders aligning innovation with global clinical and ethical standards.

They expressed their views at the Regenerative Medicine Clinic Conference, organised by Medlyfe Wellness and Regenerative Medicine Centre, a subsidiary of Medbury Healthcare Group, with the theme 'Shaping the Future of Medicine', held in Lagos.

The chief executive officer of Medbury Healthcare Group, Dr Itunu Akinware, said the conference's theme focused on positioning Nigeria as a rising hub for responsible regenerative medicine, longevity science, biobanking infrastructure development, and ethical clinical governance.

"The future of medicine lies in innovation that is evidence-based, ethically governed, and capable of transforming patient care. This conference reflects our dedication to bringing global expertise to Nigeria while strengthening local clinical capacity," she said.

Akinware added that regenerative and longevity medicine represent a critical frontier for healthcare delivery that must be deliberately developed and aligned with national healthcare priorities.

The head of Medical Services at Medlyfe, Dr Adedotun Ajelabi, reiterated the Centre's role as both a clinical provider and a convener of key stakeholders in shaping how innovation integrates into mainstream healthcare delivery.

"Our responsibility extends beyond clinical care to guiding how emerging therapies enter and adapt within our healthcare system. By bringing global and local experts together, we are nurturing an environment where regenerative and longevity medicine can thrive ethically and safely," Ajelabi said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, praised the initiative and reaffirmed the state's support for healthcare innovation.

"Lagos State recognises the importance of innovation in healthcare, particularly in emerging fields like regenerative and preventive medicine. Platforms such as this are vital for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and ensuring that new medical frontiers develop within robust regulatory frameworks," Abayomi said.

He further emphasised the need for constructive engagement between private healthcare players and public regulators to elevate the quality of care and future-ready services across the state.

Meanwhile, Dr Veerapol Khemarangsann and Mr Piyawat Ratchapolsitte, representatives of the Medeze Group, a Thailand-based biotechnology and biobanking leader, participated in strategic discussions to explore potential partnerships and expand into the Nigerian healthcare market.

The conference concluded with a multispecialty roundtable that explored cross-border collaboration, physician training, referral pathways, and regulatory ecosystem development.

Medlyfe Wellness announced plans to continue working closely with global partners, regulators, and healthcare leaders to support growth in regenerative medicine and longevity science in Nigeria.