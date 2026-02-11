Nigeria: Groups Converge On Lagos to Push for Harmonisation of Electoral Bill

Civil society groups have converged on Lagos to press the harmonisation committee to adopt the House of Representatives' position on mandatory electronic transmission of results, downloadable voter cards and the retention of electoral timelines.

The meeting called at the instance of the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO), the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, TAF Africa, Yiaga Africa and the International Press Centre (IPC) urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue the notice of elections in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

The conveners of the meeting said the current push is in furtherance of their earlier statement issued on February 5, 2026, in which they expressed deep concerns over the Senate's rejection of electronic transmission of election results and use of downloaded, missing or unissued voter cards for elections, as well as shortening of critical electoral timelines.

The Senate also removed the proposed 10-year ban for offences related to the buying and selling of Permanent Voters' Cards (PVC). They argued that the divergence between the Senate and the House of Representatives on these amendments has profound implications for the integrity of the 2027 general elections.

According to them, Electoral reform is not merely a procedural exercise; it is foundational to the credibility, transparency, and predictability of democratic transitions.

The protracted amendment process has created legal uncertainty, delaying INEC's constitutionally mandated electoral preparations and potentially compromising the Commission's ability to conduct credible elections.

Following the Senate vote, public discourse has been saturated with conflicting narratives about the Senate's precise position.

They noted that three competing narratives have emerged, which include that the Senate approved real-time electronic transmission, that existing Electoral Act 2022 provisions granting INEC discretionary powers over the procedure for results management were retained, and that the Senate substituted "transmit" with "transfer" and removed the qualifier "real-time" from its version.

"It is deeply concerning that legislation of such significance is mired in political contestation. Legal Certainty and the Issuance of the 2027 Election Timetable

"The delay in concluding the electoral amendment introduces legal uncertainty that may compromise preparations for the 2027 elections. Section 28 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 empowers INEC to issue notice of elections 360 days before the date of election," they argued.

They noted that the legal uncertainty created by ongoing amendments has apparently deterred INEC from releasing the timetable for the 2027 elections, potentially placing the Commission in violation of the extant law.