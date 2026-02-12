Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Burundi, Rwanda and Tunisia

11 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, held a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Burundi, Rwanda and Tunisia on the sidelines of the 48th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council.

Talks with Burundi

Minister Gedion met with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation, Edouard Bizimana, to discuss ways of further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to review the implementation of previously concluded cooperation agreements during the upcoming Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting.

They also explored new areas of collaboration aimed at deepening ties in mutually beneficial sectors.

Meeting with Rwanda

In a separate engagement, Minister Gedion held discussions with Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe. The talks focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and continental issues of mutual interest.

The Rwandan Foreign Minister described Ethiopia as a key partner of Rwanda in Africa and reaffirmed his country's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation. Both ministers also exchanged views on peace and security matters affecting the region and the continent at large.

Discussions with Tunisia

Minister Gedion also met with Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti. Their discussions centered on enhancing trade and investment relations between Ethiopia and Tunisia.

Minister Nafti reiterated Tunisia's readiness to expand its trade and investment partnership with Ethiopia. The two sides additionally exchanged views on broader bilateral and continental issues of common concern.

The series of meetings underscores Ethiopia's continued diplomatic engagement with African partners aimed at promoting economic cooperation, regional stability and continental integration.

