Liberia: Traditional Leaders Offer Prayers for WECC Chair Ahead of Court Establishment

Gbarnga, Bong County, February 11, 2026 -- Traditional leaders in Liberia have offered prayers for the Chairperson of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC), Cllr. Dr. Jallah Barbu, ahead of the planned establishment of the court in 2027.

The prayers, led by chiefs from various parts of the country, were intended to seek divine guidance, protection and wisdom for Dr. Barbu as he prepares to oversee the creation and operation of the long-anticipated court.

The chiefs offered the prayers following a two-day dialogue organized by the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, aimed at engaging traditional leaders on their role in promoting peace, reconciliation and justice in Liberia.

During the ceremony, the traditional leaders emphasized the importance of unity, stability and cultural inclusion in the process of addressing past crimes and ensuring accountability.

They encouraged Dr. Barbu to remain steadfast, impartial and committed to justice as Liberia moves toward establishing the court.

Dr. Barbu expressed appreciation for the support and prayers, noting that the involvement of traditional leaders is critical to national healing and public confidence in the justice process.

The War and Economic Crimes Court is expected to address serious human rights violations and economic crimes committed during Liberia's civil conflicts, marking a significant step in the country's pursuit of accountability and lasting peace.