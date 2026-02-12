Liberia's Priority Road Projects Face Funding Uncertainty Amid Heavy Donor Dependence

MONROVIA, January 12, 2025 -- Many of Liberia's priority road projects remain heavily reliant on external financing, with some key corridors facing uncertainty due to delayed disbursements and pending budget support from international partners.

At the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah outlined progress on ongoing road and bridge projects nationwide but acknowledged that persistent financing gaps continue to affect implementation timelines.

Among the projects affected is the 47.1-kilometer Sanniquellie to Logatuo Road in Nimba County. Financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Government of Liberia, the corridor is about 85 percent complete, with approximately 43 kilometers already paved. However, construction was previously suspended due to delays in disbursement from the EIB. Although work has resumed, authorities say alternative funding arrangements, supported through the FY2026 national budget and AfDB, are still being finalized.

In River Gee County, the 20-kilometer Kelipo to Fish Town Road is 85.16 percent complete, with the entire stretch paved up to the binder course level. Despite this progress, active work is currently suspended, pending FY2026 budget support from the AfDB. This delay underscores the vulnerability of infrastructure projects tied to external financing cycles.

The government's broader road expansion agenda also relies significantly on multilateral institutions and bilateral partners. The Saclepea to Tappita Road (SECRAMP II) in Nimba County is funded by the World Bank and the Government of Liberia, while the Gbarnga to Salayea Road project is backed by Arab donors alongside government contributions. Similarly, the Coastal Corridor project from Buchanan to Greenville is contingent on financing discussions with the AfDB, with detailed design completion required before board approval.

In Nimba County, the government is negotiating with ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) to finance the remaining 30-kilometer stretch of the Ganta to Sanniquellie to Yekepa corridor, following completion of the initial 37 kilometers between Ganta and Sanniquellie.

Additionally, the St. Paul Bridge to Klay Tubmanburg corridor is being pursued under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement involving Pavifort AI Associates and the Government of Liberia, reflecting efforts to diversify funding sources beyond traditional donors.

While significant progress has been made across multiple corridors, the reliance on international financial institutions and concessionaires highlights the fiscal constraints facing the government's infrastructure drive. Delays in donor disbursements, board approvals, and national budget allocations have, in several cases, slowed construction momentum.

As the dry season begins--a critical window for road construction--Minister Piah said the government is working to secure the necessary financial commitments to prevent further interruptions and ensure the timely delivery of priority corridors across the country.