Liberia: Pres. Boakai Reshuffles Foreign Affairs Leadership in Strategic Overhaul

Monrovia, February 12, 2026 -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has announced a strategic reshuffling of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs leadership, appointing new officials to key Assistant Ministerial positions.

According to an executive statement, the changes are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Liberia's foreign service and improve the country's international engagement and coordination.

As part of the overhaul, Mr. Daniel Kokoi, formerly Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, has been reassigned as Assistant Minister for International Organizations. Mr. Leon Talery, who previously served as Assistant Minister for European Affairs, is now Assistant Minister for International Cooperation. Meanwhile, Madam Naomi Gray, formerly Assistant Minister for International Cooperation, has been reassigned as Assistant Minister for European Affairs.

Additionally, President Boakai appointed Madam Jackie McCay as Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, where she will oversee the welfare of Liberians abroad and support the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

President Boakai expressed confidence that these appointments and reassignments will strengthen Liberia's foreign service, enhance professionalism within the Ministry, and improve service delivery to Liberians both at home and abroad.

He called on all newly appointed and reassigned officials to perform their duties with diligence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to national service.