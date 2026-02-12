Liberia's 2026 Budget Has Major Flaws and Won't Ease Economic Burden

What are the four most pressing economic challenges facing Liberia?

Firstly, the nation's economic growth has stagnated at a meager average rate of only 4.8% over the past three years. While this rate may seem consistent with global economic trends, it falls drastically short of fostering substantial job creation and reducing widespread poverty. The current official unemployment rate stands at 5.9%, indicating a concerning lack of job opportunities.

Moreover, a mere 12.4 % of those employed work in the formal sector as wage earners, which often provides essential benefits and protections. In stark contrast, approximately 87.6% of Liberians are engaged in informal sector activities, where they often endure unstable and low-paying jobs with no access to social safety nets. This precarious employment situation leaves a vast majority of the population vulnerable to economic shocks, such as market fluctuations or health crises.

Secondly, while inflation has notably decreased to 4%, the reality for Liberians is a persistent struggle against a high cost of living. This challenge is greatly exacerbated by the hefty tax burdens imposed under President Joseph Boakai's administration. A striking example is the increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12% to 13% in the FY2026 budget, which directly impacts the wallets of everyday citizens.

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) reinstated a surcharge of twenty cents (US$0.20) on petroleum products, complemented by an additional five-cent (US$0.05) storage fee. Furthermore, the government has instituted a minimum corporate income tax (CIT) of 2% of turnover for major concession businesses, placing further financial pressure on crucial sectors. Additionally, tax assessments on imported petroleum products are now conducted at the import stage, increasing costs for consumers.

The situation worsened with the removal of a vital fuel tax exemption that had been granted to a major mining company, which has ramifications for both the industry and the economy at large. Furthermore, the Freeport of Monrovia, the country's primary seaport, is managed by three separate companies that impose various fees on traders, further complicating trade dynamics.

The elevated and volatile exchange rate compounds these difficulties, resulting in soaring prices for essential goods like food, fuel, and housing.

Thirdly, Liberia is grappling with significant challenges in attracting foreign investment, which is essential for fostering the creation of high-paying jobs within the formal sector of the economy. The decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) is striking, dropping from US$960 million in 2022 to a concerning US$746.7 million in 2024. Several underlying factors contribute to this downward trend. The high cost of doing business in Liberia, exacerbated by unstable electricity supply, limited access to reliable transportation networks, and inadequate logistical infrastructure, has deterred potential investors. Additionally, entrenched corruption within governmental and business processes creates an unwelcoming environment for foreign entities seeking to invest. Moreover, persistent macroeconomic instability stemming from fluctuating commodity prices and inflationary pressures further complicates the investment landscape.

Fourthly, the country is facing an urgent and worsening poverty crisis. With unemployment rates soaring, many citizens lack viable means of income. The absence of effective safety nets exacerbates the struggles of those in vulnerable positions. According to the World Bank's Poverty Assessment Report (PAR) on Liberia, approximately 1 million Liberians live in extreme poverty, while 2.5 million live in absolute poverty. The number of impoverished individuals is projected to rise until it peaks in 2029.

Will the 2026 approved budget help?

A thorough analysis uncovers several significant shortcomings that cast doubt on its potential impact. President Boakai, in his budget submission to the national legislature, asserted that the 2025 budget prioritizes strategic investments that align with the ARREST Agenda--Liberia's fourth post-conflict National Development Plan intended to catalyze progress toward our ambitious Liberia 2030 Vision.

However, a concerning disconnect exists between these proclaimed priorities and the actual fiscal allocations. The substantial amounts designated for personnel salaries and operational overheads far surpass the limited investments allocated for capital expenditures--those critical initiatives that foster infrastructural development, technological advancement, and overall economic productivity.

Liberia stands at a pivotal juncture where we must decisively reallocate resources from mere consumption to productive investment. Unfortunately, the 2026 budget continues to reinforce the detrimental consumerist nature of our economy, which hinders sustainable growth. For perspective, China, recognized for its extraordinary economic transformation, invests around 45% of its GDP in capital formation, a strategy that has fueled continuous and robust economic growth for decades. In stark contrast, Liberia's allocation for capital expenditures in the 2026 budget is a mere 23.2%, significantly limiting our economic potential.

One of the administration's primary focuses should be on revitalizing our sluggish manufacturing sector--an essential driver of economic growth and job creation--and ultimately enhancing the global competitiveness of our economy. Yet, the ministries that are pivotal to this endeavor--Commerce & Industry, as well as Education--have been allocated insufficient resources for capital expenditures. This lack of investment not only stifles innovation but also undermines our ability to build a skilled workforce capable of driving the country forward.

The budget regrettably neglects to prioritize initiatives that could significantly alleviate the economic burdens faced by Liberians. A staggering 76.8% of the 2026 budget--approximately US$959.9 million--is allocated to personnel costs and administrative overheads. This includes an alarming US$230 million, or 18.4% of the budget, designated for debt servicing.

Additionally, the government's plan to borrow an extra US$133 million to finance this budget raises serious red flags. Such borrowing not only drives up interest rates but also severely limits the private sector's ability to access affordable funding. This tightening of capital availability stifles business investment, which is crucial for fostering economic growth, controlling inflation, creating jobs, and ultimately lifting people out of poverty.

However, amidst these challenges, there is a promising development. It is encouraging to note that the 2026 Budget mandates that at least 25% of the procurement budget for all spending entities, including state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and public corporations, be allocated to Liberian-owned businesses. This commitment not only reflects a strategic focus on empowering local enterprises but also signifies a vital step towards fostering economic resilience and self-sufficiency within the nation.

What needs to happen now?

The 2026 budget represents a missed opportunity for fostering pro-poor development. Instead of addressing the pressing needs of the most vulnerable, it disproportionately benefits the elites, contractors, and public employees. A considerable percentage of this budget is earmarked for compensating politicians, their aides in the National Legislature, the Judiciary, and personnel across various government ministries and agencies, prioritizing their financial security over that of ordinary citizens.

Furthermore, the funds allocated for capital expenditure will predominantly flow into the hands of contractors engaged in government projects, leaving Liberians working in the informal sector--who comprise a significant portion of the workforce--without any tangible benefits.

For Liberia to achieve genuine sustainable development, it is crucial to strengthen the rural economy, which is the foundation of our nation's resilience. While the manufacturing and services sectors are undeniably vital for structural transformation and job creation, their potential cannot be fully realized without a flourishing agricultural sector. Alarmingly, funding for the agriculture sector has been slashed from $16.7 million in 2025 to a mere $14.9 million in 2026, undermining the capacity to nurture this essential sector.

Investing in the productivity of farmers is pivotal; it enables them to produce and supply affordable food to urban workers, an effort that is critical for stabilizing inflation and maintaining reasonable wage rates. Increasing agricultural productivity not only raises the incomes of rural communities but also plays a significant role in alleviating poverty across the nation.

By enhancing farmers' income, we can empower them with increased purchasing power, leading to a natural rise in demand for goods and services produced in our manufacturing sector. This economic upliftment diminishes the urgency for rural residents to migrate to urban areas in search of better opportunities.

Moreover, reducing the flow of migration will help relieve the growing pressure on urban social services, the labor market, and the informal sector, which are already stretched thin.

It is crucial to strategically allocate additional funds to sectors and activities that significantly enhance the economy's productive capacity. This can be achieved by streamlining governance processes to reduce unnecessary costs and redirecting those savings into vital areas such as food production, agro-processing, and manufacturing.

Maximizing food production stands as the cornerstone of stabilizing Liberia's economy. By increasing domestic agricultural output, we can effectively combat food inflation--a persistent issue that undermines the purchasing power of Liberians. Additionally, coupling this expansion of food production with robust agro-processing initiatives will not only enhance the quality and shelf life of our agricultural products but also open new avenues for export. As a result, this dual approach will help diminish our reliance on food imports, thereby strengthening the value of the Liberian dollar.

A strong Liberian dollar will lead to reduced inflation rates and lower interest rates, fostering a more favorable environment for investment and growth. This, in turn, will stimulate economic activity and create much-needed jobs.

In summary, the proposed 2026 budget fails to confront Liberia's ongoing cycles of deficits and debt, offering no credible solutions for economic challenges. It lacks a robust foundation for structural transformation, economic diversification, sustainable growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation initiatives. If we do not take decisive action to rectify this trajectory, the economic landscape will remain static and unyielding, stifling our potential for advancement and shared prosperity. We must prioritize these critical investments to unlock Liberia's true economic potential and pave the way for a more resilient future.