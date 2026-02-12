Nigeria: Defence - Senate Raises the Alarm Over Slow 2025 Budget Implementation

The Senate Committee on Defence, on Wednesday, expressed concern over the slow implementation of the 2025 budget for the defence sector, warning that delays in funding could undermine ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Ahmed Lawan, made the remarks during a budget defence session at the National Assembly where the Minister of Defence presented the ministry's 2025 performance report and 2026 budget proposal.

Lawan assured the ministry of the Senate's support in ensuring that the Armed Forces of Nigeria receive adequate resources to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities. However, he questioned the pace of execution of the current budget.

"We are prepared on this side of government to ensure that our armed forces are given the resources they need," he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the level of budget implementation so far, the former Senate President asked, "The exercise of implementation has been slow. How are we prepared to move forward if we are unable to implement the 2025 budget fully? How do we deal with 2026?"

He stressed that defence spending is too critical to be delayed, noting that postponing implementation could embolden criminal groups and insurgents operating in different parts of the country.

"It is defence; you cannot postpone the implementation of the defence budget because that gives an edge to the enemy. We have to insist that our armed forces and other security agencies have their budgets implemented to secure the lives of Nigerians," Lawan said.

According to him, security agencies require the necessary tools and equipment to effectively combat threats.

"They need the tools and weapons to fight. If we can provide those, we are committed to giving them the means to effectively combat insecurity," he added.

The lawmaker described the session as part of the National Assembly's oversight and accountability responsibility, noting that the committee was carefully reviewing the ministry's 2025 budget performance. He pointed out that some components of the budget were not fully implemented and were rolled over into the 2026 proposal.

"We need to review what has happened," he said, underscoring the committee's resolve to ensure improved transparency and performance in defence spending.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, acknowledged that security challenges persisted despite ongoing efforts by the military and other security agencies.

Presenting the 2026 budget proposal -- his first appearance before the Senate committee for budget defence -- Musa assured lawmakers that the ministry was working to enhance operational efficiency.

"Challenges are still there, but we are hoping to do better," he said.

The committee is expected to further scrutinise the proposal as part of the 2026 appropriation process.