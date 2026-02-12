Nigeria: 'You Disrespected Me Enough', Senator Natasha Clashes With Colleague At Senate Budget Defence

Tension flared in the Senate on Wednesday during the budget defense session of the Ministry of Steel Development, as Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central clashed with her and chairman of the Senate Committee on Steel Development, Senator Patrick Ndubueze (Imo North), over alleged disrespect for her and lack of enough opportunity to engage the minister.

The heated exchange occurred during an interactive session with the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had sought permission from the chairman to ask what she described as vital questions regarding the ministry's budget and ongoing projects.

However, Senator Ndubueze apparently denied her the opportunity and struck the gavel to end the session.

"I have something to say. Please, will you mind if I do so?" Senator Natasha pleaded.

In response, the committee chairman said, "Distinguished, please let's call it a day."

As she persisted in her attempt to address the minister, Ndubueze again hit the gavel, prompting a sharp reaction from Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"Mr Chairman, please don't hit the gavel. I still have something to say, and I think you should respect me enough," she said.

But Ndubueze insisted, "I have given you respect. Mr Minister, your time is up. Thank you," while striking the gavel once more to close proceedings.

Visibly angered, Akpoti-Uduaghan retorted while standing to leave, "That is fine. You have disrespected me more than enough. You can't do this to me. I have something very vital to ask the minister, and it doesn't matter if I have spoken once or twice. This is an interactive session, and you agree that we have not met with the minister enough. Only God knows when next we're going to meet with him as a committee."