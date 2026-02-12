Liberia: Pres. Boakai Becomes First Liberian Leader to Be Audited While in Office

MONROVIA, February 12, 2026 -- Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has announced that, for the first time in Liberia's history, the General Auditing Commission (GAC) has completed an internal audit of the Office of President Joseph Boakai while he is still in office.

While previous audits have reviewed the presidency as an institution, these were typically part of broader government audits rather than focused, internal reviews initiated while a president was serving. This development makes President Boakai the first Liberian leader to open his office to such scrutiny during his tenure.

In 2024, the GAC conducted several system audits, including reviews of the Presidency, Ministry of State, Judiciary, Liberian Senate, and other entities. Notably, a reconciliation audit of Liberia's consolidated government accounts was conducted to compare reported cash balances at the end of the George Weah administration with audit findings, revealing significant discrepancies. This audit was requested by the Liberian legislature and executed by the GAC.

Since taking office in January 2024, President Boakai has mandated further audits by the GAC of major institutions, such as the Central Bank of Liberia, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Executive Protective Service (EPS), covering the period from 2018 to 2023--including the previous administration. These measures are part of his broader anti-corruption and transparency agenda. President Boakai also ordered an audit of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, which had long gone unexamined.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Announcing the development at a press briefing on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the Ministry of Information on Capitol Hill, Minister Piah said the move is aimed at strengthening public sector accountability and transparency--areas previously undermined by some government officials.

"In the past, I have only heard of presidents dismissing or suspending public officials, but I have never heard of the Office of the Presidency being audited," Piah noted.

He explained that on Monday, February 9, 2026, he attended the launch of the GAC's strategic plan, where Auditor General Gusuah Jackson described President Boakai's decision as unprecedented and significant.

"Think about it. This is a country that has had president after president, and this is the first time in history that a president has subjected himself to an audit," Jackson remarked.

Jackson further explained that past presidents often shielded themselves from accountability while demanding integrity from others. President Boakai, however, has chosen a different path.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Because I have decided to take action against government officials over integrity issues, I also have to be guided by the same standards," Jackson quoted the president as saying.

Minister Piah concluded that the decision signals the commission's renewed commitment to ensuring all public institutions, regardless of status, are subject to financial scrutiny--a major milestone in the pursuit of greater public sector accountability and transparency.

It is important to note that auditing the Presidency in Liberia generally refers to the GAC reviewing the financial management systems, accounts, and compliance of government bodies associated with the presidency. It does not mean the president undergoes a separate, individual audit like a private citizen's tax review. The GAC's audits are part of its statutory oversight role under the General Auditing Commission Act of Liberia, encompassing ministries and agencies linked to the Office of the President.