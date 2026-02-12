Nigeria's Army Chief Emphasizes Regional Cooperation to Tackle Security Challenges

-- Amid Rising Drug and Cybercrimes

Monrovia, February 12, 2026 -- Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has underscored the critical role of regional cooperation in addressing pressing security challenges such as drug trafficking, cybercrime, and maritime threats.

General Shaibu delivered the keynote address at the 69th Anniversary of Liberia's Armed Forces Day, held under the theme: "Securing Liberia Together: Strengthening Inter-Agency Cooperation Against Drugs, Trafficking, and Emerging Security Threats."

His participation in the celebration highlights Nigeria's ongoing commitment to defense diplomacy and regional security collaboration in West Africa. It also reaffirms the strong professional and historic ties between Nigeria and Liberia, both of which have a long-standing tradition of military cooperation. Notably, General Shaibu previously served as Military Assistant to Liberia's former Chief of Staff and was awarded the Distinguished Service Order for his contributions to Liberia's defense sector.

Calling for a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society" approach, General Shaibu emphasized that peace and stability in the region require robust inter-agency cooperation and international collaboration. He lauded the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) for their vital role in nation-building and stressed that their efforts, supported by regional partnerships, are essential for Liberia's recovery and security amid evolving threats.

"I firmly believe that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Liberia are not resting on their oars in their contributions to nation-building, as they continuously pay secular and tireless endeavor," General Shaibu said.

He described the AFL as a shining example of what can be achieved through international cooperation, highlighting the deep-rooted military ties between Nigeria and Liberia. "The relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Liberia is one forged in a shared history of mutual sacrifice. Our military ties, in particular, are deep-rooted," he stated.

General Shaibu also recalled Nigeria's commitment to Liberia's peace and stability during the deployment of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) and emphasized that this support remains a cornerstone of Nigeria's foreign policy and a testament to African brotherhood. "We stood together during the most challenging times, and today we stand together in celebration and collaboration," he noted.

He further explained that Nigeria has proudly supported the transformation of the Armed Forces of Liberia into a force for good--through training, mentorship, strategic partnerships, and advisory roles. "The bond is unbreakable, and our presence here today reaffirms our commitment to the security of the West African sub-region," he added.

General Shaibu warned of the proliferation of illicit substances, particularly synthetic drugs, and their devastating impact on youth, social cohesion, economies, and the rise of organized crime and violent extremism.

"Addressing these challenges requires robust inter-agency cooperation, shared intelligence, effective coordination, and strong legal frameworks capable of dismantling trafficking networks at all levels," he said.

He urged the leadership of the AFL and all security stakeholders in Liberia to foster a culture of cooperation. "To the gallant officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia, you are indeed the guardians of peace. Your professionalism, discipline, and loyalty are the bedrocks of Liberia's democracy. As you celebrate today, remember that the citizens are looking up to you for protection and inspiration," he concluded.

"May the Armed Forces of Liberia continue to grow in strength, professionalism, and honor in service of national stability and regional peace. Long live the Republic of Liberia, long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria, long live the bond of friendship between our two nations," General Shaibu declared.