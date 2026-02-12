Nigeria: Troops Kill 16 Terrorists, Rescue 11 Kidnapped Victims in Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have killed 16 terrorists along the Gidan Kaji axis of the Maiduguri-Damboa road in Borno State.

The troops also recovered more than 20 bicycles, a cache of logistics items, weapons, and other supplies believed to be critical to terrorist operations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North-East, Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, 11 kidnapped victims were rescued at different locations within the theatre of operations.

He added that suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers transporting a large quantity of drugs intended for terrorists were arrested around the Bukarti axis.

"Troops of the Joint Task Force (North-East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) once again demonstrated exceptional resolve and operational superiority by swiftly repelling an ISWAP attack and launching a devastating follow-on counter-offensive.

"This decisive action has significantly degraded terrorists' capabilities, disrupted their logistics, and reaffirmed OPHK's unwavering commitment to dismantling terrorist networks across the North-East.

"On 5 February 2026, at approximately a few minutes to midnight, ISWAP terrorists carried out a failed attack on the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Auno.

"Troops of Sector 1 repelled the assault with disciplined firepower and tactical precision. Capitalising on this success, on 9 February 2026, troops, in synergy with the Civilian Joint Task Force, launched a counter-offensive along the Komala axis in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The troops engaged the retreating terrorists up to the Gidan Kaji axis, neutralising sixteen (16) terrorists and forcing scores to flee with severe injuries.

"Troops also recovered over twenty (20) bicycles, a large cache of logistic items, weapons, and other supplies critical to terrorist operations.

"In a further blow to terrorist logistics nodes, troops arrested suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers conveying a large quantity of drugs meant for terrorists around the Bukarti axis the same day.

"Relatedly, on the same day at about 1720 hours, troops foiled a terrorist kidnap attempt along the Buratai-Kamuya-Biu road. Upon detecting the terrorists' activities, troops swiftly pursued them, compelling the terrorists to abandon their victims and withdraw into the bushes.

"Two victims, Mallam Idris Adamu and Mallam Muhammadu Safiyanu, were rescued and safely reunited with their families in Buratai.

"Furthermore, in response to a distress call along the Chibok-Damboa axis on 9 February 2026, troops successfully rescued nine kidnapped victims.

"These actions underscore OPHK's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and protecting civilians," the statement said.