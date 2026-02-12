Nigeria: I Could Be Arrested Anytime, Says El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government may arrest him.

El-Rufai, a chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), also alleged that political pressure is forcing some politicians to defect to the ruling APC or remain within it.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

He stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday.

The former governor, who has recently stepped up his criticism of President Bola Tinubu's administration and the APC under which he was governor for eight years, said although he has not yet been arrested, some of his close associates have been detained.

"Four people we worked with in Kaduna have been arrested; so it's only a matter of time before they come for me too," El-Rufai said.

His comments come amid the arrest and ongoing trial of Nigeria's former Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, who remains in custody.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused Malami of offenses including abuse of office and money laundering.

Authorities later rearrested him, alleging involvement in terrorism financing.

Malami, regarded as a key figure in opposition to President Tinubu, has denied all allegations describing them as political witch-hunt after he defected from APC to ADC.