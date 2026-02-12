Nigeria: I May Be Arrested Soon - El-Rufai

11 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Muhammad Bashir

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and a prominent figure in the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), has hinted on an alleged plot to arrest him by security operatives in Nigeria.

In an interview with BBC Hausa Service, El-Rufai said although he was yet to be arrested, several of his close associates have already been detained, and he believed he could be targeted soon.

"About four people we worked with in Kaduna have been arrested. So, it may only be a matter of time before they come for me as well," El-Rufai said during the interview.

Meanwhile, the recent arrest and prosecution of Nigeria's former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has drawn significant public attention. Malami remained in custody while facing multiple allegations.

Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has accused Malami of offences, including abuse of office and money laundering. He was later re-arrested by DSS on separate allegations linked to terrorism financing

Malami, who is widely regarded as a key figure among opposition elements critical of President Bola Tinubu, has denied all allegations against him.

