Nigeria to Host the 2026 Inherited Blood Disorders Leadership Forum in Abuja

blog

Abuja, Nigeria -- 11 February 2026 -- The Nigeria Society for Haematology and Blood Transfusion, in collaboration with the National Blood Service Agency and in partnership with the Novo Nordisk Haemophilia & Haemoglobinopathies Foundation (NNHF), is pleased to announce the Nigeria Inherited Blood Disorders Leadership Forum, scheduled to hold from 11-12 February 2026 at the Reiz Continental Hotel, Abuja.

Nigeria bears one of the world's highest burdens of inherited blood disorders (IBDs), including haemophilia and sickle cell disease, conditions that continue to contribute significantly to morbidity, mortality, and socio-economic hardship. Despite ongoing donor-supported initiatives and institutional efforts, access to diagnosis, treatment, and comprehensive care remains limited, inequitable, and largely unsustainable nationwide.

The two-day Leadership Forum will bring together over 70 participants, including government officials, haematologists, patient advocates, development partners, religious leaders, and academic institutions, to drive multi-sectoral collaboration and strengthen government commitment toward equitable, long-term care for people living with IBDs.

A National Platform for Policy Integration and Sustainable Access

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Led by the Nigeria Society for Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NSHBT) with support from NNHF and the Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF), the Forum is designed as a high-level national platform to spur concrete action toward improved care for inherited blood disorders in Nigeria. The Forum aims to:

Raise national awareness with compelling evidence on prevalence, burden, and socio-economic impact

Advocate for dedicated government budget lines, particularly for diagnosis, procurement of clotting factors, and screening programmes

Strengthen health infrastructure, including Haemophilia Treatment Centres and Comprehensive Sickle Cell Care Units

Establish a government-led coordination mechanism, such as a Technical Working Group (TWG)

Promote sustainable partnerships among government, healthcare institutions, patient groups, and development partners

Expected outcomes include improved national recognition of inherited blood disorders as a public health priority, stronger policy commitment, increased domestic funding, and enhanced long-term patient outcomes, including reduced reliance on donor support.

Expert Speakers and High-Level Dignitaries

The Forum will feature presentations and panel discussions led by distinguished national and international experts, such as:

Prof. Omolade Awodu, Team Lead, Strengthening Haemophilia Care in Nigeria

Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Honourable Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Prof. Obiageli Nnodu, Director, Centre for Sickle Cell Disease Research & Training

Denise BraEndgård, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Haemophilia & Haemoglobinopathies Foundation

Representatives from Africa CDC, World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH), Fondation Pierre Fabre, and leaders of patient advocacy foundations

Government representatives from the National Health Insurance Authority, NPHCDA, NAFDAC, and Commissioners of Health across all geopolitical zones

Topics will span haemophilia and sickle cell disease epidemiology, early diagnosis, comprehensive care pathways, newborn screening, research innovations, and policy recommendations for national integration.

A Turning Point for Blood Disorder Care in Nigeria

The Inherited Blood Disorders Leadership Forum represents a pivotal step toward repositioning haemophilia and sickle cell disease as national priorities within Nigeria's broader health agenda. By convening policymakers, clinicians, patient leaders, and development partners, the Forum aims to catalyse concrete policy shifts, unlock domestic financing, and build sustainable systems of care.

"Sustainable access to lifesaving care and treatment requires government ownership alongside continued community engagement. As the NNHF expands our focus to include sickle cell disease as well as haemophilia, we look forward to co-creating solutions that will support our partners in Nigeria to create systemic and lasting change." -- Denise BraEndgård, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Haemophilia & Haemoglobinopathies Foundation

About the Novo Nordisk Haemophilia & Haemoglobinopathies Foundation (NNHF)

The Novo Nordisk Haemophilia & Haemoglobinopathies Foundation (NNHF) is a non-profit organisation improving access to care for people with haemophilia and haemoglobinopathies in low- and middle-income countries. The NNHF funds projects that build capacity for diagnosis and care, strengthen infrastructure, and drive data-based advocacy. Its partnership-based approach allows for custom-tailored solutions, rooted in each nation's context. Together with its partners, the NNHF paves the way for projects to become self-sufficient and encourages systemic change to improve care for all people with haemophilia, sickle cell disease or thalassaemia. Learn how we are 'Impacting care. Together' at www.nnhf.org

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Media Contact

Llyord Mwaniki

Programme Manager, Novo Nordisk Haemophilia & Haemoglobinopathies Foundation

Email: LYMW@novonordisk.com

Prof. Omolade Awodu

Team Lead, Nigeria Society for Haematology and Blood Transfusion

Email: omolade.awodu@uniben.edu